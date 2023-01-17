Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again

NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13.

Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend.

The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008.

Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.

Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir, and the popular Clark Sisters are among Gospelfest’s many live performers in May.

Vocalist Cissy Houston – mother of late singer and actress Whitney Houston – is to receive the McDonald’s GospelFest Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

Newark native Cissy Houston, now 89, began singing in her church. She was later a backup singer for Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin and others before launching a solo career and winning two Grammy Awards.

GospelFest opens with its annual talent competition, featuring many of the best aspiring U.S. gospel performers. The Clark Sisters and other well-known headliners will perform later in the evening.

Hezekiah Walker, 60, made the first of his many GospelFest appearances at the show’s talent competition many years ago.

Walker, now a popular gospel artist with two Grammy Awards, is also a record label executive and pastor of Love Fellowship Tabernacle in Brooklyn, NY. Walker serves as bishop of the Pentecostal Churches of Jesus Christ, overseeing 28 churches on the East Coast.







