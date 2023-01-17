Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Girls Basketball: Brook Hill rolls to district win
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard were able to use 23 second quarter points to open up a 36-9 halftime lead over the Lady Knights of Dallas Covenant on Friday night, and never looked back. The Lady Guard won the TAPPS District 2-4A contest, 63-14 to push themselves...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill knocks off Carthage
CARTHAGE — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 56-25 win over the Carthage Bulldogs on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game. Chapel Hill moves to 14-6 on the season and 5-1 in district. Carthage falls to 1-6 and 1-5. Dee Brison led Chapel Hill with 15...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kilgore EDC: Skeeter Boats expanding into former Halliburton site
Skeeter Boats will be expanding their Kilgore footprint onto the former Halliburton site, the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation announced. KEDC said the expansion comes through a purchase/sale agreement and economic development performance agreement with KEDC with the backing of the City of Kilgore and other stakeholders. Under the project, Skeeter...
Comments / 0