The Hill
Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, looked up ways to dispose of body, prosecutors say
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day went online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and clothes and other items belonging to the woman with her DNA were found at a trash processing facility, a prosecutor said at his…
Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night."We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge
COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man already facing a charge of misleading investigators in the search for his missing wife has now been charged with murder in her disappearance, a top prosecutor said Tuesday. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a video statement that Brian Walshe, 47,...
FOX 61
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
I-Team: Evidence that led to murder charge against Brian Walshe
BOSTON - When Brian Walshe was charged with the murder of his wife Ana on Wednesday, prosecutors revealed new details about the investigation. The WBZ I-Team was first to report much of the evidence police were uncovering in the Ana Walshe case. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca looks at how investigators put together the pieces of the puzzle. Police became suspicious on January 4 when prosecutors say Ana's Washington, D.C. employer reported her missing. They went to the family's Cohasset home and what they saw made Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, a potential suspect in her disappearance. At Walshe's arraignment on murder charges Wednesday,...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
CBS Boston
Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother
BOSTON -- A man has been arrested for the 2007 death of a Boston mother. Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday. Pena was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed. "Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," said D.A. Kevin Hayden. In November 2017, friends of McGuyer said police were digging for clues about her disappearance at a construction site in the area of Enneking Parkway near Turtle Pond. Her body was never found. Pena was McGuyer's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. She left behind a 10-year-old son. When Pena was booked in Boston, police also discovered there was another warrant for his arrest on trafficking cocaine charges.
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
CBS Boston
16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured
BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement.
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
Next Weather Alert: Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday
BOSTON - The Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for light accumulating snow and strong and gusty winds tonight through Monday. An ocean storm, way offshore, will be wobbling over the next 36 hours while strengthening. While the storm is forecast to have no direct impact, it will get close enough to allow for winds to increase, especially along the coast, and light precipitation to develop Saturday night through Monday. A band of light snow/mix will move in over the Cape through the early hours of Sunday morning, inching closer to the South Coast and South Shore through...
Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports
Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's friend is shedding light on the last time he saw her, only hours before she disappeared, on New Year's Eve.
CBS Boston
"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments
COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.
CBS Boston
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
Missing mom Ana Walshe's former Massachusetts home burns in fire
The former home of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was on fire Friday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
