ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Majestic News

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
musictimes.com

Britney Spears' Controversial Behavior Examined By Fans, Wild Theories Revisited

Britney Spears was ultimately released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship over a year ago. The "Baby One More Time" singer has welcomed her newfound independence and capacity for unrestricted expression on her social media platforms since November 2021. Britney has always pushed the boundaries on Instagram, posting anything from almost-naked...
musictimes.com

Kesha Takes to IG Live to Tease New Music Release: How Does She Do It Without Saying a Word?

Kesha might be gearing up to give us some new songs in 2023, and she hinted to this without making a sound. Kesha has always been true to exactly waht she wants to do and say. From her powerful numbers to her ghost hunting series, Kesha is unabashedly herself at all times. Things happen how and when she wants them to. It is up to those around her to pick up on her messages. Such was the case yesterday.
musictimes.com

'Shirt', 'Flowers,' and 2010's 'Mine': SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift Songs to Chill Out Over the Weekend

"Shirt"-SZA "Shirt" is SZA's single from her Billboard Hot 200 number one album, "SOS." "Shirt" talks about an unrequited love with a romantic interest in general. SZA angles the similarity of her tears as she cries over this love interest as pouring like blood, and in turn, leaves blood stains on her 'shirt.' If the man or woman you have an eye on doesn't reciprocate the romantic love you have for them, then, you'll definitely relate to SZA!

Comments / 0

Community Policy