Naomi Judd Suicide Note: How Wynonna Judd Feels After Mom Called Her 'Mentally Ill' Revealed
Naomi Judd was quite transparent. Before she passed away in April 2022 at the age of 76, she spoke about her struggle with depression and mental illness. She felt the need to express her feelings to someone even in her last moments. A suicide note had been found at the...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye
Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Julie Chrisley Behind Bars: Inside the Kentucky Prison Where She’ll Serve Her Time
On Jan. 17, 'Chrisley Knows Best' star Julie Chrisley star reported to FMC Lexington to begin serving her seven-year sentence.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
David Crosby Dead: Singer Posts Haunting Tweet About 'Heaven' Days Before Death, Final Pic Revealed
David Crosby wrote about a haunting yet heartbreaking post about the afterlife just days before he died. The co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash (and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) apparently passed away after his wife, Jan Dance, said in a statement that he had struggled with a protracted illness.
Britney Spears' Controversial Behavior Examined By Fans, Wild Theories Revisited
Britney Spears was ultimately released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship over a year ago. The "Baby One More Time" singer has welcomed her newfound independence and capacity for unrestricted expression on her social media platforms since November 2021. Britney has always pushed the boundaries on Instagram, posting anything from almost-naked...
Jennifer Lopez 'Traumatized' Before Ben Affleck Wedding, Plans to Act With Him Again Despite 'Gigli' Flop
Jennifer Lopez experienced "a little bit of PTSD" prior to her marriage to Ben Affleck. This is the real reason why they ended up getting married twice, one just the two of them, and another much grander wedding. Due to the fact that the couple's previous engagement "failed," the singer...
Kesha Takes to IG Live to Tease New Music Release: How Does She Do It Without Saying a Word?
Kesha might be gearing up to give us some new songs in 2023, and she hinted to this without making a sound. Kesha has always been true to exactly waht she wants to do and say. From her powerful numbers to her ghost hunting series, Kesha is unabashedly herself at all times. Things happen how and when she wants them to. It is up to those around her to pick up on her messages. Such was the case yesterday.
Aaron Carter Estate Receives Massive New Bill Amounting To $33K Because of This
Despite the fact that Aaron Carter had been dead for two months, his estate suddenly received a sizable bill. The former child star's Lancaster, California house was the subject of biohazard cleaning operations last year, according to court records obtained by The Blast. They said that they owe thousands of dollars.
Shania Twain Health Condition: Country Legend Reveals She Couldn’t Sing for 7 YEARS Before Comeback
Many fans are excited for Shania Twain to release her new album within the next few weeks, but little did they know that the country legend suffered from a medical condition that almost made her unable to sing for years; how did she recover from it?. In a recent interview...
Silento Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Where is the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' Rapper, Jailed For Murder?
Silento is an American rapper with a net worth of $1.5 million. We are sure he could have grown this more had his early success been sustained. The 25-years-old rapper has witnessed a massive 360 in his life and career in 2020. In January 1998, Silento was born in Atlanta,...
Throwback Thursday: Where is JoJo Now? Has 'Leave (Get Out) Singer' Retired?
JoJo is the youngest artist to ever top the Billboard pop charts as a solo act. She accomplished this feat when she was 13 years old. It's not unknown how she vanished from the limelight soon after making it big. Has she completely retired now?. Nah. She reissued her first...
'Shirt', 'Flowers,' and 2010's 'Mine': SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift Songs to Chill Out Over the Weekend
"Shirt"-SZA "Shirt" is SZA's single from her Billboard Hot 200 number one album, "SOS." "Shirt" talks about an unrequited love with a romantic interest in general. SZA angles the similarity of her tears as she cries over this love interest as pouring like blood, and in turn, leaves blood stains on her 'shirt.' If the man or woman you have an eye on doesn't reciprocate the romantic love you have for them, then, you'll definitely relate to SZA!
