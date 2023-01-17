ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Meek Mill New Girlfriend: Is The Rapper Dating THIS Ultra-Famous Reality Star?

Is Kim Kardashian finally moving on with her life after her husband Kanye West is married?. Months after her separation with Pete Davidson, a fresh allegation from Media Take Out is circulating claiming she is allegedly seeing hip-hop artist Meek Mill. After the two got in touch, their connection apparently...
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Expected To Debut at Hot 100 #1, Trumps SZA's Kill Bill' Hopes?

Miley Cyrus is staging her biggest chart comeback ever with her latest new single, "Flowers." The track is the lead single of her upcoming new album, which will be released this March - "Endless Summer Vacation." "Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus' latest album, marks her first project from her new...
wonderwall.com

Hailey Bieber embraces her 'nepo baby' label, more fashion hits and misses for January 2023

Wonderwall.com is kicking off a brand new year by rounding up the best and worst fashion from January 2023…. We love a star who doesn't take herself too seriously! Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 6 rocking a cropped shirt that read "nepo baby" — a response to the viral Vulture article about the kids of famous people. She paired her statement tee with light denim jeans and a chunky pair of Proenza Schouler loafers. A Prada shoulder bag rounded out her low-key off-duty look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
American Songwriter

Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’

Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy