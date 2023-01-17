Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Zach Bryan Pushes Through 'Burn. Burn, Burn Tour' Without Ticketmaster: Dates, Tickets, and More
Zach Bryan is going on his "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour" amid his feud with Ticketmaster-will he be able to pull it off?. The country star is determined to prove to his haters as well as Ticketmaster that he can go on tour without the help of the ticketing giant, and even unveiled his "new ticketing strategy."
musictimes.com
Madonna ‘The Celebration’ Tour: Pop Star Adds MORE Dates Amid Fans’ Complaints
Madonna received an overwhelming amount of support after announcing her upcoming "Greatest Hits" 40th-anniversary tour for this year and it appears that more fans have a chance to see her perform live as she added more dates; is she going to a city near you?. According to NBC Chicago, the...
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Photos: Gina Lollobrigida through the years
Through the years Portrait Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in 1934, in Italy. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Gamma Rapho/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
musictimes.com
Meek Mill New Girlfriend: Is The Rapper Dating THIS Ultra-Famous Reality Star?
Is Kim Kardashian finally moving on with her life after her husband Kanye West is married?. Months after her separation with Pete Davidson, a fresh allegation from Media Take Out is circulating claiming she is allegedly seeing hip-hop artist Meek Mill. After the two got in touch, their connection apparently...
musictimes.com
Pantera North American Concerts 2023 With Lamb Of God: Venue, Details, Tickets, More!
Jul. 13 - Cadott, Wis., at Rockfest. Jul. 28 - Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake. Jul. 29 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center. Jul. 31 - Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Aug. 02 - Camden, N.J., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Aug. 04 - East...
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Expected To Debut at Hot 100 #1, Trumps SZA's Kill Bill' Hopes?
Miley Cyrus is staging her biggest chart comeback ever with her latest new single, "Flowers." The track is the lead single of her upcoming new album, which will be released this March - "Endless Summer Vacation." "Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus' latest album, marks her first project from her new...
wonderwall.com
Hailey Bieber embraces her 'nepo baby' label, more fashion hits and misses for January 2023
Wonderwall.com is kicking off a brand new year by rounding up the best and worst fashion from January 2023…. We love a star who doesn't take herself too seriously! Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 6 rocking a cropped shirt that read "nepo baby" — a response to the viral Vulture article about the kids of famous people. She paired her statement tee with light denim jeans and a chunky pair of Proenza Schouler loafers. A Prada shoulder bag rounded out her low-key off-duty look.
musictimes.com
Shania Twain Health Condition: Country Legend Reveals She Couldn’t Sing for 7 YEARS Before Comeback
Many fans are excited for Shania Twain to release her new album within the next few weeks, but little did they know that the country legend suffered from a medical condition that almost made her unable to sing for years; how did she recover from it?. In a recent interview...
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
musictimes.com
Pink Floyd Drops 'Dark Side of the Moon' Anniversary Edition, New Logo Gets Flak-Here's Why
Pink Floyd released "The Dark Side of the Moon" in 1973, and they're going to celebrate its 50th anniversary by releasing a new deluxe box set. The band announced the exciting news through social media with the tagline, "50 years in a heartbeat." To give the album a fresh look,...
Inside TikToker Alix Earle’s Influencer Trip to Dubai With Her Mom
Alix Earle is going for the gold in Dubai. The TikToker—who has 3.9 million followers on the platform—has been giving fans an inside look at her recent influencer trip to the United Arab Emirates, where her mom acted as her plus-one. On Jan. 19, Alix showed off the...
musictimes.com
Silento Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Where is the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' Rapper, Jailed For Murder?
Silento is an American rapper with a net worth of $1.5 million. We are sure he could have grown this more had his early success been sustained. The 25-years-old rapper has witnessed a massive 360 in his life and career in 2020. In January 1998, Silento was born in Atlanta,...
musictimes.com
Blueface Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Has the Rapper Found a Better Career Outside of Music?
Blueface is a rapper and songwriter from the United States with a net worth of $4 million. At 26, that's alright, certainly. After releasing the music video for "Respect My Crypn" in 2018, he became an internet meme. As of this writing, his 2019 single "Thotiana" (featuring Cardi B and...
musictimes.com
Throwback Thursday: Where is JoJo Now? Has 'Leave (Get Out) Singer' Retired?
JoJo is the youngest artist to ever top the Billboard pop charts as a solo act. She accomplished this feat when she was 13 years old. It's not unknown how she vanished from the limelight soon after making it big. Has she completely retired now?. Nah. She reissued her first...
Where to find the Taylor Swift themed 'Break Up Bar' just in time for Valentine's Day
Attention all Swifties, Valentine’s Day is coming, and if you’re drowning in broken-hearted “champagne problems” or are just otherwise disengaged with the greeting card holiday, then this Taylor Swift inspired pop-up bar is just the thing for you.
musictimes.com
Whitney Houston Hotel: Fans Unhappy With Estate’s Decision to Celebrate Death Anniversary Due to THESE
Whitney Houston's death anniversary is coming up soon and her estate has approved a four-day-long event full of festivities, parties, and performances from some of the most talented artists in the music industry, but it appears that not all fans are on board with the idea. According to Uproxx, the...
Fans of 'The Circle' Want To Know All Bout Comedian Tom Houghton's Girlfriend
Season 5 of The Circle filmed in the summer of 2021, and a lot can change from when a Netflix show films and when it actually drops on the streaming platform. Even so, fans are curious about cast member Tom Hougton's girlfriend. When Tom arrives on The Circle, his girlfriend,...
