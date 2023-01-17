Read full article on original website
Ugly Kid Joe US Concerts 2023: Venue, Details First Tour in 27 Years?
Ugly Kid Joe is finally coming to town after 27 years!. It might be strange, but the American hard rock band hasn't toured their own land since the 90s, and they're making 2023 their biggest year yet. Following the release of their latest album, "Rad Wings of Destiny," the band...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Whitney Houston Hotel: Fans Unhappy With Estate’s Decision to Celebrate Death Anniversary Due to THESE
Whitney Houston's death anniversary is coming up soon and her estate has approved a four-day-long event full of festivities, parties, and performances from some of the most talented artists in the music industry, but it appears that not all fans are on board with the idea. According to Uproxx, the...
Madonna ‘The Celebration’ Tour: Pop Star Adds MORE Dates Amid Fans’ Complaints
Madonna received an overwhelming amount of support after announcing her upcoming "Greatest Hits" 40th-anniversary tour for this year and it appears that more fans have a chance to see her perform live as she added more dates; is she going to a city near you?. According to NBC Chicago, the...
Zach Bryan Pushes Through 'Burn. Burn, Burn Tour' Without Ticketmaster: Dates, Tickets, and More
Zach Bryan is going on his "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour" amid his feud with Ticketmaster-will he be able to pull it off?. The country star is determined to prove to his haters as well as Ticketmaster that he can go on tour without the help of the ticketing giant, and even unveiled his "new ticketing strategy."
Blueface Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Has the Rapper Found a Better Career Outside of Music?
Blueface is a rapper and songwriter from the United States with a net worth of $4 million. At 26, that's alright, certainly. After releasing the music video for "Respect My Crypn" in 2018, he became an internet meme. As of this writing, his 2019 single "Thotiana" (featuring Cardi B and...
