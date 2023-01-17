ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

musictimes.com

Ugly Kid Joe US Concerts 2023: Venue, Details First Tour in 27 Years?

Ugly Kid Joe is finally coming to town after 27 years!. It might be strange, but the American hard rock band hasn't toured their own land since the 90s, and they're making 2023 their biggest year yet. Following the release of their latest album, "Rad Wings of Destiny," the band...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA

