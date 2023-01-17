ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs girls basketball earn big road win

The Burroughs girls basketball team was on the road Tuesday, January 17th facing Apple Valley where the Burros earned a 66-23 win. It was the second win in a row for the Burros and keeps them in the running for the Mojave River League championship at 4-1 and behind Hesperia.
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros drop close game against Apple Valley at home

The Burroughs boys basketball team welcomed Apple Valley to its gym on Tuesday, January 17th in a Mojave River League game and when the final whistle was blown after 32 minutes of a hard fought close game, the Burros lost to the Sun Devils 74-69. The Burros and Sun Devils played three and half quarters in close that with each team staying within six points of each other. Apple Valley went on a run late in the fourth to create some separation from the Burros, but the home team continued to find a way back in but could not find the equalizer or retake the lead. The loss was the third straight for the Burros in Mojave River League, which sees them fall to fourth place. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke about his team's loss.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy