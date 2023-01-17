The Burroughs boys basketball team welcomed Apple Valley to its gym on Tuesday, January 17th in a Mojave River League game and when the final whistle was blown after 32 minutes of a hard fought close game, the Burros lost to the Sun Devils 74-69. The Burros and Sun Devils played three and half quarters in close that with each team staying within six points of each other. Apple Valley went on a run late in the fourth to create some separation from the Burros, but the home team continued to find a way back in but could not find the equalizer or retake the lead. The loss was the third straight for the Burros in Mojave River League, which sees them fall to fourth place. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke about his team's loss.

APPLE VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO