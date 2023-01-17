ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Expected To Debut at Hot 100 #1, Trumps SZA's Kill Bill' Hopes?

Miley Cyrus is staging her biggest chart comeback ever with her latest new single, "Flowers." The track is the lead single of her upcoming new album, which will be released this March - "Endless Summer Vacation." "Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus' latest album, marks her first project from her new...
musictimes.com

'Shirt', 'Flowers,' and 2010's 'Mine': SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift Songs to Chill Out Over the Weekend

"Shirt"-SZA "Shirt" is SZA's single from her Billboard Hot 200 number one album, "SOS." "Shirt" talks about an unrequited love with a romantic interest in general. SZA angles the similarity of her tears as she cries over this love interest as pouring like blood, and in turn, leaves blood stains on her 'shirt.' If the man or woman you have an eye on doesn't reciprocate the romantic love you have for them, then, you'll definitely relate to SZA!
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
musictimes.com

Selena Gomez NOT Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart: 'I Am Single'

Selena Gomez set the record straight about her reported relationship with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. Gomez and Taggart sparked dating rumors when the public spotted them bowling together at New York City's The Gutter. Page Six shared photos of the outing, and they quickly spread online like wildfire. Neither of...
musictimes.com

Britney Spears' Controversial Behavior Examined By Fans, Wild Theories Revisited

Britney Spears was ultimately released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship over a year ago. The "Baby One More Time" singer has welcomed her newfound independence and capacity for unrestricted expression on her social media platforms since November 2021. Britney has always pushed the boundaries on Instagram, posting anything from almost-naked...
musictimes.com

Kesha Takes to IG Live to Tease New Music Release: How Does She Do It Without Saying a Word?

Kesha might be gearing up to give us some new songs in 2023, and she hinted to this without making a sound. Kesha has always been true to exactly waht she wants to do and say. From her powerful numbers to her ghost hunting series, Kesha is unabashedly herself at all times. Things happen how and when she wants them to. It is up to those around her to pick up on her messages. Such was the case yesterday.
musictimes.com

Chrisean Rock Pregnant But Blueface Wants To Confirm If He's The Father

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are one of the most popular couples in the hip-hop scene. But their popularity isn't always something to be modeled after, as they are considered by many as a messy one. According to TMZ, Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean, dropped the biggest baby bombshell on Instagram this past...

