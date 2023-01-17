Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Expected To Debut at Hot 100 #1, Trumps SZA's Kill Bill' Hopes?
Miley Cyrus is staging her biggest chart comeback ever with her latest new single, "Flowers." The track is the lead single of her upcoming new album, which will be released this March - "Endless Summer Vacation." "Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus' latest album, marks her first project from her new...
'Shirt', 'Flowers,' and 2010's 'Mine': SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift Songs to Chill Out Over the Weekend
"Shirt"-SZA "Shirt" is SZA's single from her Billboard Hot 200 number one album, "SOS." "Shirt" talks about an unrequited love with a romantic interest in general. SZA angles the similarity of her tears as she cries over this love interest as pouring like blood, and in turn, leaves blood stains on her 'shirt.' If the man or woman you have an eye on doesn't reciprocate the romantic love you have for them, then, you'll definitely relate to SZA!
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Selena Gomez NOT Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart: 'I Am Single'
Selena Gomez set the record straight about her reported relationship with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. Gomez and Taggart sparked dating rumors when the public spotted them bowling together at New York City's The Gutter. Page Six shared photos of the outing, and they quickly spread online like wildfire. Neither of...
Britney Spears' Controversial Behavior Examined By Fans, Wild Theories Revisited
Britney Spears was ultimately released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship over a year ago. The "Baby One More Time" singer has welcomed her newfound independence and capacity for unrestricted expression on her social media platforms since November 2021. Britney has always pushed the boundaries on Instagram, posting anything from almost-naked...
Kesha Takes to IG Live to Tease New Music Release: How Does She Do It Without Saying a Word?
Kesha might be gearing up to give us some new songs in 2023, and she hinted to this without making a sound. Kesha has always been true to exactly waht she wants to do and say. From her powerful numbers to her ghost hunting series, Kesha is unabashedly herself at all times. Things happen how and when she wants them to. It is up to those around her to pick up on her messages. Such was the case yesterday.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Couldn't Get Pregnant? 'Quantico' Star Reveals 'Medical Complications'
A year ago, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through a surrogate, which raised a lot of eyebrows and sparked rumors about their relationship. "I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me," Chopra told British Vogue. "But it's so painful when they talk about...
Cardi B Gets Vulnerable Because of Online Rumors: Singer Expresses Sucidal Thoughts?
Whether they like it or not, celebrities, especially artists in the music industry, are public figures. They are subjected to criticism, praise, and at the same time, pressure from their fans and their audience. While some artists develop a thick skin or put on a brave face to fend off...
David Crosby Dead: Singer Posts Haunting Tweet About 'Heaven' Days Before Death, Final Pic Revealed
David Crosby wrote about a haunting yet heartbreaking post about the afterlife just days before he died. The co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash (and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) apparently passed away after his wife, Jan Dance, said in a statement that he had struggled with a protracted illness.
Chrisean Rock Pregnant But Blueface Wants To Confirm If He's The Father
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are one of the most popular couples in the hip-hop scene. But their popularity isn't always something to be modeled after, as they are considered by many as a messy one. According to TMZ, Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean, dropped the biggest baby bombshell on Instagram this past...
Jennifer Lopez 'Traumatized' Before Ben Affleck Wedding, Plans to Act With Him Again Despite 'Gigli' Flop
Jennifer Lopez experienced "a little bit of PTSD" prior to her marriage to Ben Affleck. This is the real reason why they ended up getting married twice, one just the two of them, and another much grander wedding. Due to the fact that the couple's previous engagement "failed," the singer...
Shania Twain Health Condition: Country Legend Reveals She Couldn’t Sing for 7 YEARS Before Comeback
Many fans are excited for Shania Twain to release her new album within the next few weeks, but little did they know that the country legend suffered from a medical condition that almost made her unable to sing for years; how did she recover from it?. In a recent interview...
Blueface Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Has the Rapper Found a Better Career Outside of Music?
Blueface is a rapper and songwriter from the United States with a net worth of $4 million. At 26, that's alright, certainly. After releasing the music video for "Respect My Crypn" in 2018, he became an internet meme. As of this writing, his 2019 single "Thotiana" (featuring Cardi B and...
David Crosby Net Worth 2023: Why Singer Struggled Financially Despite Fruitful Career Revealed
David Crosby's net worth was impacted by several issues in the years leading to his death. Crosby's family announced his passing Thursday. The 81-year-old crooner reportedly died after a long illness, but his bereaved loved ones did not share further details about it. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife...
Victoria Beckham Receives Heat For Claiming She's Makeup Free, Online Users She's Using 27 Filters
Victoria Beckham is under fire from her followers for posting a video of her beauty regimen on Instagram on Saturday. In the video, the 48-year-old former Spice Girl explained to viewers why she wasn't wearing any makeup at the beginning of the tape before showcasing her cosmetics collection. However, several...
Tyler Hubbard Net Worth 2023: Singer to Perform at York State Fair After Dropping New Single
Tyler Hubbard's career is on the up and up these days. Not only is he slated to perform at the 2023 York State Fair, but he also just happened to release the music video for his new single "Dancin' in the Country." The country singer will grace the stage of...
Whitney Houston Hotel: Fans Unhappy With Estate’s Decision to Celebrate Death Anniversary Due to THESE
Whitney Houston's death anniversary is coming up soon and her estate has approved a four-day-long event full of festivities, parties, and performances from some of the most talented artists in the music industry, but it appears that not all fans are on board with the idea. According to Uproxx, the...
