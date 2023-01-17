Read full article on original website
All That Remains Sue Oli Herbert’s Widow Over Alleged Royalty Payment Holdup
All That Remains have filed suit against Elizabeth Herbert, widow of the late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, according to Blabbermouth, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit. All That Remains, the long-running Massachusetts-based metalcore band led by vocalist Phil Labonte, have said that Elizabeth blocked royalty payments to...
Noisecreep
