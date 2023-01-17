Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This MonthBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
NHL
Maroon seeks out Kane to apologize for skate blade accident
Lightning forward finds Oilers forward before game, shares nice moment at center ice. Pat Maroon chats with Evander Kane at center ice during warmups after Maroon accidentally injured Kane in their last meeting. 00:33 •. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a nice...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Del Mastro Records Milestone, Reichel Returns to IceHogs
Kingston Frontenacs also named Blackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski as their new team captain. It was a busy week across the OHL, NCAA and AHL for the Blackhawks prospects. The IceHogs split the series against Colorado and recorded an OT win, while Ethan Del Mastro, Paul Ludwinski and Dominic Basse recorded milestones in their respective leagues.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Minnesota kicks off a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 1
The Florida Panthers continue to climb. Back over .500 after winning five of their last seven games, the Panthers opened up their crucial three-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Sitting at 21-20-4, Florida is now just four points out of...
NHL
'LOVE PLAYING AGAINST HIM'
A decade ago, MacKenzie Weegar and Nathan MacKinnon shared in the glory, together, with the Halifax Mooseheads. MacKinnon then repeated the championship magic at the game's top level last year. Weegar was watching - because, often, there's no greater motivation than seeing another indulge in your childhood dream before you...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
NHL
Prospects Report: January 18, 2023
After its most recent three-game sweep over Grand Rapids, the Iowa Wild have extended its season-long win-streak to five games, dating back to Jan 7. Iowa opened its three-game set against Grand Rapids on Jan. 11 with a 5-2 win over the Griffins. Forwards Adam Beckman, Nic Petan, Sammy Walker, Michael Milne and Patrick Curry were the goal scorers for Iowa. Petan (1-1=2), Walker (1-1=2) and Milne (1-1=2) each had two points in the win.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers pick up point in penalty-filled game against Maple Leafs
In a game full of questionable calls, the Florida Panthers, who were playing on the second half of a back-to-back set on the road, endured seven penalty kills but still managed to pick up a key point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against San Jose and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Game 46: Dallas Stars (26-12-7, 59 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, 35...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) - Craig Anderson will start in goal. Today's game concludes Buffalo's eighth of 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, which began with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers last night. The Sabres are 3-4-1 in the first game of back-to-back sets and 1-6-0 in the...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
BLUES The St. Louis Blues brought their homestand record to an even 2-2-0 on Monday night, winning a tight battle with the Ottawa Senators. Noel Acciari capitalized on a mishandled puck in front of the net, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first period. Jordan...
