Buffalo Bills Fan Falls Asleep in Bed of Wrong Truck During Dolphins Game, Wakes Up at Stranger’s House
One Buffalo Bills fan took a quite the wild ride last weekend. After attending the AFC Wild Card game against... The post Buffalo Bills Fan Falls Asleep in Bed of Wrong Truck During Dolphins Game, Wakes Up at Stranger’s House appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
WCPO
We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar
WASHINGTON — The Bengals said some of the game balls from the Ravens-Bengals playoff win were making their way out of Cincinnati, and the latest game ball we found made it all the way to the nation's capital. The Bottom Line, located in downtown Washington D.C., was gifted a...
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Begrudgingly Gives Opinion on Joe Burrow
Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t always sold on Joe Burrow. He watched the LSU product during his championship campaign in 2019, then... The post Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Begrudgingly Gives Opinion on Joe Burrow appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend?. Before participating in any Bengals-themed trivia or taking one of...
3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
Fox 19
Ted Karras gives experience of a lifetime to lifelong Bengals fan with ALS
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chance introduction between a family of lifelong Bengals fans and team captain Ted Karras has now evolved into a friendship. It’s a great picture: a father and son with a team captain of the Cincinnati Bengals. If every picture is worth something greater, this one...
