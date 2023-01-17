ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Moore County. About 7:00 a.m. today, 35-year-old Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres was driving eastbound on U.S. 87 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, about two miles west of Dumas, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Gas station catches fire in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responding to incident at tank farm in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an incident at the Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County. The Johnson Tank Farm is located in between Stinnett and Borger. Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck

Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Dalhart VA Clinic will be hosting open house on Thursday

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house for the Dalhart VA Outpatient Clinic. The open house will be January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Dalhart. The event is free and open to any Veteran,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex

VIDEO: Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex. VIDEO: Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosting free meeting on Wednesday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 8 hours ago. Video: Community gathers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 18 hours ago. VIDEO: Farwell...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Toot N’ Totum donates over $42,000 to Salvation Army

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Toot N’ Totum donated over $42,000 to the Salvation Army of Amarillo today. Over the holiday season, the Salvation Army partnered with Toot N’ Totum for their Red Kettle Campaign and raised over $42,000. “The funding we receive during the holiday season, it...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KWTX

6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX

