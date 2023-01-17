Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
KFDA
Walmart donates $5,000 to the Bridge, Boys Ranch for new video recording equipment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart donated $5,000 checks to the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch today. Leaders from both nonprofit organizations were there to receive the checks from Walmart at the Bridge’s location, 804 Quail Creek Dr. The money will go toward new...
abc7amarillo.com
Dumas man on motorcycle killed after turning in front of SUV on US 87 in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, 35, turned in front of a Jeep Liberty on US 87, two miles west of Dumas. The crash happened...
Borger Fire Department Quickly Saves The Day For A Stuck Teenager
While I was out on vacation I feel this story did not get enough exposure. I mean this is the big news we need in the Texas Panhandle. It's definitely one to make you smile and realize how much the kids in our area are not as bad as some people seem to think.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime. The drones help by mapping crime scenes, aiding in search and rescue and finding a suspect on foot or by car. “The idea behind any technology is to be a...
KFDA
Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Moore County. About 7:00 a.m. today, 35-year-old Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres was driving eastbound on U.S. 87 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, about two miles west of Dumas, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
KFDA
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
KFDA
Crews responding to incident at tank farm in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an incident at the Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County. The Johnson Tank Farm is located in between Stinnett and Borger. Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is...
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck
Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
KFDA
Dalhart VA Clinic will be hosting open house on Thursday
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house for the Dalhart VA Outpatient Clinic. The open house will be January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Dalhart. The event is free and open to any Veteran,...
KFDA
VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
VIDEO: Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex. VIDEO: Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosting free meeting on Wednesday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 8 hours ago. Video: Community gathers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 18 hours ago. VIDEO: Farwell...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
KFDA
Gracie’s Project hosting free shot clinic on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday. They will be assisting 50 pets in total, offering the parvo/distemper shot and a micro chip.
How Potter County Sheriff’s Office ID’s human remains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After identifying the remains of a missing man on Thursday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office shared details about their processes for identifying remains. Sgt. Jacob Powell who works in the Crime Scene Unit at the sheriff’s office said they work with the Criminal Investigation Division to identify remains. Every year, Powell […]
KFDA
Toot N’ Totum donates over $42,000 to Salvation Army
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Toot N’ Totum donated over $42,000 to the Salvation Army of Amarillo today. Over the holiday season, the Salvation Army partnered with Toot N’ Totum for their Red Kettle Campaign and raised over $42,000. “The funding we receive during the holiday season, it...
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
KFDA
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport due to hydraulic issues
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A United Express airplane flying from Houston was diverted to the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to hydraulic issues. At around 11:53, a plane that was carrying around 40 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the Amarillo airport. Officials say the plane did land...
KWTX
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
Comments / 0