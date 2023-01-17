Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
County Mayors hold first quarterly meeting of ’23
The Logan County Mayors Association met in its first quarterly meeting for 2023 on Wednesday evening. There are ten mayors in Logan County and seven of them were on hand for the first meeting. Bellefontaine Mayor and Mayors Association President Ben Stahler led the meeting. The first to speak was...
peakofohio.com
Deborah S. “Debbie” Augustus
Deborah S. “Debbie” Augustus, 70, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 16, 1952, the daughter of Robert L. Johns, who survives in Bellefontaine, and the late JoAnn E. (Diener) Johns. She is also survived...
peakofohio.com
CHWP School-Based Center now open at Indian Lake Schools
The Indian Lake Community Health and Wellness Partners School-Based Health Center is now fully staffed and open. As of January 4th, Nurse Practitioner Breanna Detrick and Medical Assistant Daun Myers are available during school hours for health care needs. Detrick explains, “We can serve as a primary care, or more...
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Schools to See Possible Levy
The Indian Lake Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday evening. At the top of the agenda, Dr. Rob Underwood presented a 2023-2024 staff-approved school calendar. The calendar includes a later-than-usual start date of August 30, 2023, due to an HVAC project at the high school, and a different day for graduation. Once the calendar is approved the graduation date for 2024 will be set to Friday, May 24, 2024, a change from a traditional Sunday date.
peakofohio.com
Best speller in Logan County crowned Tuesday night
Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-grader Sloan Stolly was crowned champion in the annual Logan County Spelling Bee Tuesday night at the Holland Theatre. BMS seventh-grader Caden Yoder was runner-up after a two-round spell-off against Bellefontaine Intermediate School fifth-grader Eva Wilson. Stolly spelled “unseemly” to advance to the championship word. She then...
peakofohio.com
Linda S. Shirk
Linda S. Shirk, 68, of Belle Center, OH passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine, OH. Linda married Kyle K. Shirk on December 11, 1977, in Bellefontaine, and he survives along with two children, Darren Shirk of Belle Center, and Holly (Kevin) McComb of Kenton, OH, four grandchildren, Julie Anne Shirk, Jolle Shirk, Grace McCombs, and Gabriel, McCombs, two siblings, Jerry (Sue) Furlong and Debbie Carpenter, and close friends, Rosanne and Alan Shirk.
peakofohio.com
ILHS BPA members advance to state contest
Several Indian Lake/Ohio Hi-Point Business Professionals of America (BPA) students are headed to the State BPA Contest after learning the results of recent tests during a Regional Awards Ceremony at Ohio Northern University. In December, 32 IL BPA members competed in the BPA Region 16 Leadership Conference. A total of...
peakofohio.com
Burns; King named Calvary Seniors of the Month
Daughter of: Jeffrey& Sheila Burns of Bellefontaine. School activities and awards: NHS, YLA, Key Club, Ski Club, ASB social director, ACSI fine arts festival 4-time superior award recipient, concert/jazz band, Springfield Youth Symphony, drama club, Cedarville honor strings, Cedarville symphony student guest violinist, Honda OSU STEM award, and superior honor roll.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine tops Shawnee in bowling
The Bellefontaine varsity girls’ bowling team defeated Shawnee Wednesday evening 2,537-1,719. In the baker games, Bellefontaine bowled their best baker games of the year, 203, 247, 215, and 201 for an 866 series. Leading the Lady Chiefs was Gracie Hood with a 416 series (201, 215), Kayla Watkins fired...
peakofohio.com
Chieftains sweep county swim meet
The Logan County swim meet was held Tuesday at the Hilliker YMCA in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, and Indian Lake took the pool for their final home meet of the season. The Lady Chiefs won the meet with 105 points, Indian Lake was second with 73 points, and Benjamin Logan...
peakofohio.com
Wednesday night basketball results
Bellefontaine’s varsity girls fell in their final home game of the season to Tecumseh 66-55. The Lady Chiefs fall to 11-8 (2-4 CBC). Bellefontaine will travel to Jonathan Alder next Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls lost to North Union 49-35. Georgia Bates led the Lady Raiders with 9...
peakofohio.com
Lakers beat Chiefs in wrestling
The Indian Lake wrestling program hosted Bellefontaine in the “Battle of the Lake” Wednesday evening. The K-6 youth clubs, middle school, and high school teams from both schools competed. Indian Lake also celebrated its lone senior Reece Martin. She was able to walk across the mat at home...
Comments / 0