The Indian Lake Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday evening. At the top of the agenda, Dr. Rob Underwood presented a 2023-2024 staff-approved school calendar. The calendar includes a later-than-usual start date of August 30, 2023, due to an HVAC project at the high school, and a different day for graduation. Once the calendar is approved the graduation date for 2024 will be set to Friday, May 24, 2024, a change from a traditional Sunday date.

LEWISTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO