Related
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
WOWT
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man
AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
KCCI.com
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
York County sheriff fined for appearance in Herbster commercial
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska sheriff will pay a $1,000 fine after a complaint was filed with the state regarding his appearance in his sheriff's uniform for an advertisement promoting then-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The complaint against Sheriff Paul Vrbka, which was filed in March of 2022, reached its...
KSNB Local4
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
WOWT
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80
The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
WOWT
Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair will return for its 154th year this August with a new theme. The State Fair announced Friday that this year’s theme is “Whatever Your Flavor.”. “Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic,...
KETV.com
Heavy snowfall closes interstates, highways in Western Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate and highway closures in Western Nebraska as a winter storm moves east across the state. Interstate 80 was closed early Wednesday between Kearney and the Wyoming border. On Wednesday afternoon, I-80 was closed westbound at Grand Island. Interstate 76 westbound was closed earlier Tuesday morning from I-80 to the Colorado border.
KSNB Local4
Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning
Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska. Resistance bands are a great tool to use if you're stuck at home or on the road.
