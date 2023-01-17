ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

WOWT

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
AURORA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska

York County sheriff fined for appearance in Herbster commercial

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska sheriff will pay a $1,000 fine after a complaint was filed with the state regarding his appearance in his sheriff's uniform for an advertisement promoting then-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The complaint against Sheriff Paul Vrbka, which was filed in March of 2022, reached its...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

WOWT

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
klkntv.com

Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests two women for drug possession

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
HALL COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Heavy snowfall closes interstates, highways in Western Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate and highway closures in Western Nebraska as a winter storm moves east across the state. Interstate 80 was closed early Wednesday between Kearney and the Wyoming border. On Wednesday afternoon, I-80 was closed westbound at Grand Island. Interstate 76 westbound was closed earlier Tuesday morning from I-80 to the Colorado border.
