Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
890kdxu.com
90’s Utah Utes Fans Will Weep
Remember how fun The Huntsman Center used to be in the WAC days? I got emotional looking at these four pics... The straw that stirred the drink. People thought it was Van Horn's team, or Doleac's team. No. It was always Andre's. Plus, he looked just looked Adam Sandler. 2...
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
kjzz.com
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Storm moving in with scattered showers
After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
ksl.com
Will historic West High School be rebuilt or renovated? Here are the 4 options
SALT LAKE CITY — Historic, tradition, community, iconic. Those were the primary words identified by over 1,700 survey respondents asked to describe 100-year-old West High School. The results of the survey and more were discussed Wednesday night during the final public meeting regarding the feasibility study to rebuild or...
davisjournal.com
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
BYU Newsnet
BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame
Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
ksl.com
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
ksl.com
Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver's time, annually. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that's two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers at CoPilot...
ABC 4
Duck defender: Neurodivergent woman works to save animals, destigmatize autism
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah woman’s work to save domesticated, abandoned waterfowl across the Wasatch Front has earned her the international title of “Duck Defender.” Adison Smith is the president of Wasatch Wanderers, an animal rescue that was founded in September 2021. She will continue her work to improve animals’ lives, but she hopes the rescue will also help break down the stigmas surrounding autism.
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
KSLTV
Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth
OGDEN, Utah – As the Utah Senate passed three trans bills on to the House Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families. Sean Childers-Gray is a transgendered man, and he’s the president of Ogden Pride. He’s been through...
Cottonwood resorts surpass 400 inches of snow for season so far
UTAH — This week, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird Resort, and Brighton Resort surpassed 400 inches of snowfall so far for the season. In a world where many ski areas would […]
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
ksl.com
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between aisles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children's books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and English,...
Comments / 0