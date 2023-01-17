ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
890kdxu.com

90’s Utah Utes Fans Will Weep

Remember how fun The Huntsman Center used to be in the WAC days? I got emotional looking at these four pics... The straw that stirred the drink. People thought it was Van Horn's team, or Doleac's team. No. It was always Andre's. Plus, he looked just looked Adam Sandler. 2...
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
davisjournal.com

Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County

The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
BYU Newsnet

BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame

Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
ksl.com

What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
ksl.com

Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver's time, annually. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that's two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers at CoPilot...
ABC 4

Duck defender: Neurodivergent woman works to save animals, destigmatize autism

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah woman’s work to save domesticated, abandoned waterfowl across the Wasatch Front has earned her the international title of “Duck Defender.” Adison Smith is the president of Wasatch Wanderers, an animal rescue that was founded in September 2021. She will continue her work to improve animals’ lives, but she hopes the rescue will also help break down the stigmas surrounding autism.
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
