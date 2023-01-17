Read full article on original website
KTVB
Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update at Home: 'These 30 Plus Broken Bones Will Mend'
Jeremy Renner's road to recovery includes mending 30-plus broken bones. And the 52-year-old actor's putting in the hard work to get there. On Saturday morning, the Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his recovery at home, which shows him taking part in physical therapy. He's seen lying on a bed while a therapist works on his right leg. In his caption, Renner took some time to thank those who have been there to support him on this journey to recovery while revealing the severity of his injuries.
Christopher Meloni Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With Family Photos From Fun Night Out
The actor shared snaps of his wife 'steppin’ out with the young-uns to show em how it’s done.'
KTVB
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
KTVB
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
KTVB
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
KTVB
'Dawson's Creek' Turns 25: See James Van Der Beek's Throwback Pic and Heartfelt Message
It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."
KTVB
Jen Shah Explains Why She Skipped Planned Interview with Andy Cohen
Jen Shah is opening up about why she's decided to not sit down for an interview with Andy Cohen, after being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Shah -- who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release, earlier this month -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share her desire to tell her own story in full, and why she doesn't feel that can be done in an interview with Cohen.
KTVB
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: See the Sweet Pic
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have added a new member to their family! On Friday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Jan. 16. The baby girl is the first for the couple together. Lawrence shares Charleston, 16, and Liberty,...
KTVB
Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)
With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.
KTVB
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland and 'Selling the OC's Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai Amid His Divorce
Brittany Snow's ex has been spotted with another woman. Shortly after the 36-year-old actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland, Page Six reports he was spotted with his Selling the OC co-star, Alex Hall, in Dubai. An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw the Netflix stars at Wavehouse, an...
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says Kody and Robyn Brown Are Not Vaccinated Despite Their Strict COVID Protocols
Rules and protocols surrounding the COVID pandemic continue to be an issue for the Brown family. In the past few seasons of Sister Wives, several members of the family have seemed at-odds over how each respective household handled COVID, social distancing, and isolating. In a new YouTube recap of the...
