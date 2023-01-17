Read full article on original website
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
tctmd.com
BioMimics 3D Stent Holds Up Well at 3 Years in Complex PAD Lesions
MIAMI BEACH, FL—Three-year registry data show the BioMimics 3D stent performs well in femoropopliteal lesions that are long, have chronic total occlusion (CTO), or have moderate/severe calcification, according to an analysis of the MIMICS-3D study reported this week at ISET 2023. These results and others presented here highlight the...
tctmd.com
RECORD4 Trial of Rivaroxaban, Published in 2009, Still Turning Heads
Concerns around the integrity of data from the RECORD4 trial of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer/Janssen), which were identified by the US Food and Drug Administration more than a decade ago, have been revived, resulting in a new investigation that was first reported by the BMJ. The phase III trial, published in...
