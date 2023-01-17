ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tctmd.com

BioMimics 3D Stent Holds Up Well at 3 Years in Complex PAD Lesions

MIAMI BEACH, FL—Three-year registry data show the BioMimics 3D stent performs well in femoropopliteal lesions that are long, have chronic total occlusion (CTO), or have moderate/severe calcification, according to an analysis of the MIMICS-3D study reported this week at ISET 2023. These results and others presented here highlight the...
tctmd.com

RECORD4 Trial of Rivaroxaban, Published in 2009, Still Turning Heads

Concerns around the integrity of data from the RECORD4 trial of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer/Janssen), which were identified by the US Food and Drug Administration more than a decade ago, have been revived, resulting in a new investigation that was first reported by the BMJ. The phase III trial, published in...

