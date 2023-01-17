Building a better community: Program encourages residents to take MLK's message to New Castle

Read full article on original website
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
Friends stepping up to help local high school athlete diagnosed with rare cancer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A softball player at New Castle High School is battling a rare form of cancer and her friends, classmates and teammates are all going to bat for her. Raequelle Young is 17 years old, a junior and the first baseman for the New Castle softball team.
WFMJ.com
Grove City Middle School goes to remote learning as police investigate threat
Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County District Attorney are working to learn more about an alleged threat that caused Grove City Area Schools to cancel in-person classes at the Middle School on Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Finch told 21 News that the alleged threat was made as students chatted...
wtae.com
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Beaver County mother begs drivers to slow down on Route 51
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A local mom is begging people to slow down on a busy Beaver County road. She said a series have crashes have happened on Route 51 in Monaca and it’s only a matter of time before someone in her family gets hurt. Amber Smith...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
WFMJ.com
Deputy announces run for Mercer County Sheriff
A Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy has announced a run for the Sheriff's position. Anthony Tedesco has been an officer in Mercer County for over 14 years, first with the City of Farrell and then as a deputy. Tedesco has served on the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team for 12...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
uncoveringpa.com
Canton Avenue in Pittsburgh: The Steepest Street in the United States
Pittsburgh is a city known for its many incredibly steep streets, but one stands above them all as the steepest street in the United States: Canton Avenue. Canton Avenue is located in the Beechview neighborhood, only a couple of miles south of downtown Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, PA. The street is only 600 feet long, but it has an average grade of 30% over its length. There is even one short section that has a grade of 37%.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Weight limit posted on Route 8 in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. According to a release, the bridge previously didn’t have a weight restriction, and this new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for […]
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Make Arrest Following Welfare Check in Victory Township
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. One Arrested Following Welfare Check in Victory Township. PSP Franklin was dispatched to the 1400 block of Fishermans Cove Road in Victory Township, Venango County, for a welfare check on a known 29-year-old Franklin resident around 8:56 a.m. on December 22.
Duquesne University professor killed in apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township on Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police. A news release said Allegheny County 911 received a call from a third party asking for police to check on a couple in the middle of a violent domestic situation in their home on Thorncrest Drive.
Six families escape fire at Zelienople townhouse complex
Fire damaged several townhomes in Zelienople overnight Thursday after a car caught fire in the driveway, spreading to the front of one of the homes. Neighbors who live on Timberbrook Court said they heard a loud boom right around midnight, looked outside, and saw flames. “My brother came in my...
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
Duquesne professor dies in Wilkins murder-suicide
59-year-old Marinus Iwuchukwu, a professor at Duquesne, and 50-year-old Charte Dunn were discovered after SWAT officers entered the home along Thorncrest Drive.
local21news.com
Man wanted for drug delivery death in Mercer County; officials say could be armed
MERCER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Mercer County District Attorney County Detective's Unit is looking for a man in connection to a drug delivery resulting in death and six other charges according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). PCS officials say Laven Davis was last seen in Sharon, PA,...
