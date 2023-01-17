Read full article on original website
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer. You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing). It’s a New Year...
Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey
Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Garden State Wineries Announce Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards supporting the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – announced today the dates for The New Jersey Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend.
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Jersey-style Blasphemy: Locals Name NJ’s Most Overrated Attraction — Do You Agree?
A survey of thousands of people conducted by a website has determined what is each state's most overrated attraction -- and New Jersey's is something that we all know and love. The Jersey Shore. Yes, this survey found the shore (all of it?) is the most overrated thing in the...
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)
A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
