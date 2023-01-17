Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
PAUL MAURICE RIPS OFFICIATING FOLLOWING FLORIDA'S LOSS TO TORONTO; INDICATES REF BIASED AGAINST HIM
Paul Maurice, head coach of the Florida Panthers, was not a happy man following his team's 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night. Maurice believes his team played well, but fell victim to bad officiating. While he pointed to a few examples, this call on Radko Gudas really got under his skin.
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
With the calendar turning to 2023, things are starting to heat up with the prospects for the Boston Bruins. Since January started, there have been some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospect pool. In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey...
Yardbarker
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Putting Together an Adalberto Mondesi Trade Package With Red Sox
If the Royals were to send Mondesi to Boston, what could they get in return?
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 5-4 Win vs. Panthers
I want to start with a “Bad” and it is on me. When the Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings last Thursday I wrote that Mitch Marner’s failure to gain a point in that game ended his consecutive home-scoring streak at 18 games. And, it would have, had the game been played in Toronto. But it wasn’t. It was played in Detroit. That is my bad, and for that, I apologize.
FOX Sports
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
Yardbarker
High-flying Bruins take down Islanders
Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of 3:12 around the middle of the second period Wednesday night for the visiting Boston Bruins, who went on to beat the skidding New York Islanders 4-1. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic added goals in the...
Yardbarker
Schenn Trade Talks Make Ton Of Sense For Boston Bruins
While there are rumblings to Boston Hockey Now that the Boston Bruins are in the market for a bigger name like Bo Horvat at the NHL trade deadline, the more likely scenario has the B’s adding finishing touches to a roster that’s steamrolled the rest of the NHL this season. That makes the reports out there that the Bruins are talking to the Vancouver Canucks about veteran defenseman Luke Schenn both extremely plausible and good news to Boston Bruins fans.
Yardbarker
Rangers approach game vs. Bruins as litmus test
When the New York Rangers allowed four goals in the third period of 5-2 home loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3, it started a slump that contributed to their middling start. By now, the Rangers have recovered from their underwhelming start and are curious to see how they measure up against the NHL's top team when they host the Bruins on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Talking Points: Boston Bruins ‘D’ Powers Them To Isles Victory
ELMONT, NY – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at USB Arena on Wednesday night. GOLD STAR: Derek Forbort isn’t a guy that gets a ton of the limelight, but he was a big-time factor in Wednesday night’s win at both ends of the ice. Forbort scored the game-winner as the weak side defenseman playing down low in Jim Montgomery’s system, so he was able to jump to the net for the loose puck rebound after Pavel Zacha smoked a shot off the crossbar that gave Semyon Varlamov all kinds of trouble. It ended up being the game-winning goal midway through the second period. At the other end, Forbort blocked six shots and threw four hits and was playing the physical role to a ‘T’ once the B’s had a lead midway through the game.
Yardbarker
Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs
The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
Yardbarker
Panthers’ Maurice Blasts Officiating After Loss to Leafs
Florida Panthers head coach, Paul Maurice, didn’t hold back when asked about the officiating last night. Maurice Heated After Panthers Lose in Lop-sided Officiated Game. After Maurice’s Panthers gave up a two-goal lead in the third and lost in overtime, the veteran bench boss didn’t mince words over the “favoritism” he felt the refs showed the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Nets skid into matchup with rising Jazz
The Brooklyn Nets hope a late, though unsuccessful, comeback attempt on Thursday at Phoenix will give them some momentum entering
From the Archives: Aftermath of the Greatest Maple Leafs Trade
Trading five players for one center after a Cup-winning season was a risky move for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As Stan Fischler recalls, it was well worth it.
FOX Sports
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from Senators 5-4 OT Win Over the Penguins
Last night, the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 5-4 in what turned out to be a very short overtime period. Within the first 25 seconds of overtime, Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal. Other goal scorers for the Senators included Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
