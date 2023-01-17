ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?

Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Timo Meier Could Be One of the First to Be Traded

San Jose Sharks Willing to Listen On Timo Meier As Trade Interest Heats Up. Timo Meier continues to have a career season for the San Jose Sharks. Interest in Meier has started since the beginning of the season. In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman suggests that Meier could be one of the first players traded before the March 3rd Trade Deadline.
SAN JOSE, CA

