Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tennessee Titans fans react to Ran Carthon hire as new general manager
Tennessee Titans fans have plenty to say about the team's new hire. The organization hired former 49ers Director of Pro Personnel Ran Carthon to take over as general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He'll replace former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired midseason, and interim general manager Ryan Cowden. ...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination
If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver
After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
atozsports.com
The perfect candidate for the Titans’ OC job just became available
While the Tennessee Titans are searching for its next offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe the perfect candidate just became available. On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, Roman was an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Ravens dating back to the 2017 season.
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols just dunked on the rest of college football
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols dunked on the rest of college football on Tuesday. Well, technically On3 dunked for them. But the point remains. On Tuesday, On3 revealed that Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a five-star recruit who signed with Tennessee last month, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.
23 Tennessee Titans questions for the 2023 NFL offseason, including Tom Brady
The next six months should be one of the most telling stretches in recent history for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' offseason began earlier than scheduled when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. What could be a volatile and turbulent offseason is ahead, already with the Titans filling vacancies at two of the most important positions in the organization.
Yardbarker
Colts trade up with Bears to select a QB No. 1 overall in latest mock draft
Buckle up, folks. For 24 teams, the NFL offseason has already materialized — for better or worse, and that means one thing: It's mock draft season. Sure, fans of the Texans, Colts and Bears — who have the No. 1 overall pick — have probably been thinking about mocks for months now, but as every round of the playoffs approaches and the Super Bowl draws nearer, so does the 2023 NFL Draft.
atozsports.com
Tom Brady struggles as Tennessee Titans rumors swirl
NASHVILLE — Quarterback Tom Brady is again being linked to the Tennessee Titans as his free agency looms. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-10) fell at home on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys (13-5). “Tom to Tennessee” rumblings have started even before the legendary passer got bounced from the postseason.
Look: Tom Brady Is Believed To Have Eliminated 1 Team
If Tom Brady is going to play another NFL season (or more), it won't be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's what his former teammate and good friend, Julian Edelman, is saying, anyway. Edelman does not think Brady will consider returning to Tampa Bay in 2023. “If he has another season, it’s not ...
Bucs Reportedly Expected To Target Prominent College Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of veteran OC Byron Leftwich. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers franchise could be targeting a college coach who's enjoyed a wealth ...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
NFL World Reacts To Titans General Manager Decision
Shortly after reports surfaced that the Titans had narrowed their general manager search to three names, it appears they've made a decision. Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, "The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their new [GM]." Carthon was in the ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick
There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is ...
