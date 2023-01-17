Buckle up, folks. For 24 teams, the NFL offseason has already materialized — for better or worse, and that means one thing: It's mock draft season. Sure, fans of the Texans, Colts and Bears — who have the No. 1 overall pick — have probably been thinking about mocks for months now, but as every round of the playoffs approaches and the Super Bowl draws nearer, so does the 2023 NFL Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO