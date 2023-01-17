Read full article on original website
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for the Members of American European Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) for. Rutgers Casualty Insurance Company. and. American European Insurance Company. , which operate an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement, and...
Casualty Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Allianz, Munich RE, Chubb
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Casualty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Umbrella Insurance Market to Reach $170.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Increase in demand for umbrella insurance as it minimizes business risks and surge in consumer awareness among people drive the growth of the global umbrella insurance market. /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Umbrella Insurance Market by Coverage (Bodily Injury, Property Damage, Personal Liability, Lawsuit), by Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents and Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Others), by End User (Personal, Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global umbrella insurance industry generated.
Reinsurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- The latest report released on Global Reinsurance Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size, or geographic location, the Reinsurance Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Reinsurance Market forecasted till 2028. Some of the key players profiled are.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
NFP Welcomes John Ferreira to its Management, Cyber and Professional Liability Practice
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced it has hired. as a senior vice president and professional liability practice leader within NFP's Management, Cyber and Professional Liability Practice. In this role, Ferreira will work with clients to develop insurance and risk mitigation strategies to safeguard their businesses against various financial and reputational risks. He will report to.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Vantage Risk Ltd. and Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Vantage Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
$120 billion in insurance losses in 2022
Jan. 17—Has your personal property insurance rate gone up in the past year? What might cause those rates to balloon? I'll tell you — property losses that are occurring in other areas of the nation that are experiencing disasters. Here's a tally of losses for 2022, above the.
Announcement on the Resolutions of the Twentieth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of China Life Insurance Company Limited – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Twentieth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of. The twentieth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance
-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
Insurers beat the pandemic's blow by earning almost 65 billion in 2022, up 4.65%.
The Spanish insurance sector is putting the coronavirus crisis behind it and is already exceeding the premium income it recorded in 2019, the year prior to the pandemic. Last year it invoiced 64,673 million euros, 0.8% more than the 64,155 million before the covid and 4.65% above 2021, according to the report presented this Wednesday by the insurance…
Dah Sing Bank and Sun Life Join Forces in 15-Year Exclusive Bancassurance Partnership in Hong Kong
(TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), today announced an exclusive 15-year bancassurance partnership in. , Sun Life will be the exclusive provider of life insurance solutions to. 570,000 retail banking customers to fulfill their savings and protection needs at different life stages. The partnership combines Sun Life's comprehensive and competitive suite of life and health insurance solutions, with Dah Sing's trusted brand, strong franchise, and distribution network of over 40 branches in.
University of Lagos Researchers Add New Data to Research in Economics and Business (Asset Size and Profitability of Life Insurance Companies in Nigeria. A Panel Data Approach): Economics – Economics and Business
-- Data detailed on economics and business have been presented. According to news reporting originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The magnitude of a company is a crucial element in evaluating organizational ascendancy while economies of scale are an advantage for most large corporations.”. The news correspondents...
Keystone Agency Partners brings in Flexpoint Ford as investment partner
PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners. ("KAP" or "the Company"), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced it has received a significant preferred equity investment from Flexpoint Ford Asset Opportunity Fund II ("Flexpoint"). The investment will further enable KAP to execute its growth strategy and fund the expansion of the Company's rapidly growing pipeline of platform partners.
Medagadget.com
Airway Management Devices Market (2023-2030) Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors: Medtronic PLC, ICU Medical, Inc., Viggo Medical Devices
Over the course of the projected period, market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the leading players’ increased adoption of inorganic growth tactics including collaborations and agreements. For instance, in July 2022, a U.S.-based medical equipment firm named Securisyn Medical LLC and a company that manufactures medical devices called SunMed, LLC, entered into a strategic manufacturing and distribution collaboration for the global distribution of new airway securement devices.
