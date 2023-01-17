Q: We live in a townhouse. The unit attached to ours had a major fire. The fire also caused considerable damage to our home. We have been in temporary housing for the past 17 months waiting for our home to be restored. We have depleted our insurance allotment through our insurance company. We recently heard that our neighbor's bank foreclosed on the house that caused the fire. Can we put a lien on that home for our out-of-pocket expenses after our coverage reached its limit?

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO