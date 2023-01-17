Read full article on original website
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance
-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
4 Situations Where You Should Consider Life Insurance With No Medical Exam
IQuanti: Many traditional life insurance policies, such as term and whole life insurance, require you to take a medical exam when applying. During this exam, the examiner will ask numerous questions, record your height and weight, take several vitals, and more. The medical exam can extend the application process and...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Royal Caribbean Has Bad News (and a Warning) for Cruise Fans
The cruise line's executives spoke at a recent event for travel agents and, if you plan to cruise next year you should probably listen
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends
Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 per Common Share
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on. March 20, 2023. to stockholders of...
Dah Sing Bank and Sun Life Join Forces in 15-Year Exclusive Bancassurance Partnership in Hong Kong
(TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), today announced an exclusive 15-year bancassurance partnership in. , Sun Life will be the exclusive provider of life insurance solutions to. 570,000 retail banking customers to fulfill their savings and protection needs at different life stages. The partnership combines Sun Life's comprehensive and competitive suite of life and health insurance solutions, with Dah Sing's trusted brand, strong franchise, and distribution network of over 40 branches in.
Patent Issued for Methodologies for a health insurance exchange platform (USPTO 11545257): Empoweredbenefits LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Ellington, Jr., ( Huntersville, NC , US), Gage, Jr., Gaston H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present invention generally relates to a health insurance private exchange online platform.
Fire, insurance put owners in tough spot Real Estate Matters
Q: We live in a townhouse. The unit attached to ours had a major fire. The fire also caused considerable damage to our home. We have been in temporary housing for the past 17 months waiting for our home to be restored. We have depleted our insurance allotment through our insurance company. We recently heard that our neighbor's bank foreclosed on the house that caused the fire. Can we put a lien on that home for our out-of-pocket expenses after our coverage reached its limit?
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co. , down. $3.08. to. $142.42. . The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin...
National Insurance Crime Bureau: With Kia and Hyundai Thefts Spiking, Insurance Industry Associations Encourage YouTube To Remove 'How To' Videos
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across the United States. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. ,...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
ASPEN GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 12, 2023 , Aspen Group, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an agreement. with an insurance company, the effect of which was to remove the Company's. prohibition from borrowing under. $20 million. of secured revolving indebtedness. (collectively, the "Lines of Credit")....
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation since March. But at some point, the Fed will have to slow down and lay off rate hikes. The big question is when. Whether it's. Federal Reserve Board. governors or investors on. Wall Street. , they're all living with...
Which airline elite status should you go for in 2023?
Is your airline loyalty paying off? Or is it time to switch?
Lower Fed rate hike may herald the end of "continuous" rate hikes
WASHINGTON, Jan 20- The Federal Reserve is set to slow the pace of interest rate hikes again at its Jan. 31- Feb. 1 policy meeting, while signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. The Fed slowed the pace in December to a half-percentage-point increase as a way of acknowledging that the main impact of its credit tightening had not yet been felt in…
AVH Representatives Attend the Affiliate Summit West Conference To Enhance Marketing Strategy
With 6,000 other affiliates. They will be listening to keynote speakers like CEO of Future plc. , Executive Director, Business Development + Partnership of. is an important part of staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and making valuable connections,” says. James Burton. , CEO and Founder of. Accelerate...
