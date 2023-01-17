Read full article on original website
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for the Members of American European Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) for. Rutgers Casualty Insurance Company. and. American European Insurance Company. , which operate an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement, and...
ASPEN GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 12, 2023 , Aspen Group, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an agreement. with an insurance company, the effect of which was to remove the Company's. prohibition from borrowing under. $20 million. of secured revolving indebtedness. (collectively, the "Lines of Credit")....
Announcement on the Resolutions of the Twentieth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of China Life Insurance Company Limited – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Twentieth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of. The twentieth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
Simplicity Successfully Completes the Acquisition of IMS Associates and Welcomes Sean Giroux as the Group's Newest Partner
SUMMIT, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of. that offers annuity, long-term care, disability, and all types of life insurance. With this transaction – Simplicity's 50th – the Company welcomes IMS' leader. as the Group's newest Partner. "Sean and the...
NIP Group and California Asphalt Pavement Association Collaborate to Offer Members Exclusive Business Insurance Program
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group , a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, today announced the launch of AsphaltPro® in collaboration with the. California Asphalt Pavement Association. (CalAPA). In. California. , asphalt covers about 95% of paved surfaces in the state and has...
Dawn Rizzi Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg™
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. , Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that. has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, she will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed portfolio, including international treaty business in the.
CORRECTINGandREPLACINGThe Next Practices Group and The Bliss Group Launch Life Sciences Collective and Communications Firm, NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005297/en/ Gloria Vanderham. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aran Buchan Joins Alliant Insurance Services in Seattle
Buchan to provide full range of insurance and risk management solutions to Northwest client base. , Buchan will design, implement, and manage insurance and risk management solutions that add value, financial strength, and productivity to a diverse client base in the Northwest region. Buchan joins Alliant with extensive experience providing...
Bridge Investment Group Announces Adam Haughton as Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Renewable Energy
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced Adam Haughton has been named Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Renewable Energy, effective December 12, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005848/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Insurance and Annuities, Highlighting Rise of Mobile Apps, Pre-Login Payment Capabilities
New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in account owner site and mobile app capabilities. /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services and insurance industries, today announced the release of its 2022 Monitor Awards in annuities, property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The annual awards program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
American-Made: Insiders Dissect ‘Newshoring’ and US Manufacturing Revival
Once upon a time, “Made in America” was a patriotic mantra, a salute to the blue-collar worker, a reason to spend a little more for a product of the same quality. Nowadays, however, with globalization fully blossomed and fast fashion driving prices ever-downward, sentiment alone won’t increase the demand for domestic apparel production. Advantages in the supply chain, desire for American goods abroad and an ever-growing call for onshoring, nearshoring, reshoring and sustainability, however, may. Gateway to rebirth John Erruchio grew up in the Garment District of New York City back when that meant something; before skyrocketing real estate values drove factories out of...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Vantage Risk Ltd. and Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Vantage Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 per Common Share
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on. March 20, 2023. to stockholders of...
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance
-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
NFP Welcomes John Ferreira to its Management, Cyber and Professional Liability Practice
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced it has hired. as a senior vice president and professional liability practice leader within NFP's Management, Cyber and Professional Liability Practice. In this role, Ferreira will work with clients to develop insurance and risk mitigation strategies to safeguard their businesses against various financial and reputational risks. He will report to.
HCI Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
TAMPA, Fla. , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of. 40 cents. per common share. The...
Aspen Capital Markets Appoints Chief Operating Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) is pleased to announce the appointment of. , Chris will be responsible for driving strategic investments in technology and change to support the continued growth of. Aspen Capital Markets. . Chris will work in close partnership with Aspen’s operations and technology...
wastetodaymagazine.com
One Rock Capital Partners completes acquisition of EnviroServe
One Rock Capital Partners, New York, has announced that one of its affiliates has completed its acquisition of EnviroServe Inc., a national provider of environmental and waste management services based in Cleveland, from Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and services. EnviroServe provides environmental remediation, waste management and...
PriceSmart Announces Joint Technology Platform Project with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- PriceSmart is the first retailer in Latin America to adopt the ELERA TM Commerce Platform from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions as the international membership warehouse club looks to transform its front-end experience for its members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005117/en/ PriceSmart is the first retailer in Latin America to adopt the ELERA™ Commerce Platform from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions as the international membership warehouse club looks to transform its front-end experience for its members. (Photo: Business Wire)
