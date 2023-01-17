ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Letters to the Editor: What Republicans should know before they cut Medicare

To the editor: We should resist Republican efforts to cut Medicare and Social Security in the name of fiscal responsibility. ("Republicans want to cut Medicare. Here’s how real leaders would handle the deficit," Opinion, Jan. 12) There are three reasons for large federal deficits, and none has a connection...
The Hill

65 percent of Republicans say loyalty to Trump is important: poll

More than two-thirds of registered Republican voters said in a new CBS News-You Gov poll that they want the party to show at least some signs of loyalty to former President Trump.  The poll, published on Monday, found that 65 percent of registered Republican respondents said that it’s important, to varying degrees, for the party…
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Salon

The House GOP just inadvertently admitted that "tax cuts don't pay for themselves": Columnist

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, one of the GOP's favorite economic talking points has been that "tax cuts pay for themselves." The argument is that when the wealthy are given tax cuts, they create new jobs and stimulate growth — and the growth makes up for a decrease in tax revenue. That argument was used when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency.
News Breaking LIVE

A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate

A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
More states aim to cap insulin costs More states are doing what they can to cap insulin costs

Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In her early 20s, learned the hard lesson of what happens when someone rations life-preserving medication. Hunt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a 4-year-old and has been on insulin since then to help control her blood sugar levels. But while in college and feeling guilty for saddling her parents with high copays for the insulin, she started lowering her prescribed dosage. "It was a little less here, a little less there," she recalled recently.
The Hill

Democrats’ identification as liberal at new high in Gallup polling

More Democrats identified as liberal and fewer considered themselves conservative last year than ever before, according to a new poll from Gallup.  The poll released Thursday showed 54 percent of Democrats identify as liberal, a 4-point increase from the level recorded in 2021. Only 10 percent said they are conservative, continuing a downward trend from the…
Medicare Advantage enrollment surpasses 30 million

More than 30 million Americans are now enrolled in Medicare Advantage programs, according to new data released Tuesday by the Centers for Medicare& Medicaid Services. A year ago, 28 million people were participating in some type of Medicare Advantage plans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Ten years ago, about 13 million Americans were enrolled in MA…
For Black and Latino families, inflation can hit even harder

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York came out with a new report on inflation inequality on Wednesday showing that the high prices we've been seeing lately aren't hitting everyone the same way. People of color and low-income workers, for instance, often find inflation a bigger problem than their counterparts at the higher end of the income spectrum.
Virginia Mercury

Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board

With many medication prices rising faster than inflation, Democrats in both the House and Senate are proposing that Virginia create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board with the power to review and set upper payment limits on certain drug prices. “Prescription drug costs have been spiraling out of control for years,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax […] The post Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
