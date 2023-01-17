Read full article on original website
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance
-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends
Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
Patent Application Titled “Blockchain Controlled Multi-Carrier Auction System For Usage-Based Auto Insurance” Published Online (USPTO 20230005074): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance)...
AVH Representatives Attend the Affiliate Summit West Conference To Enhance Marketing Strategy
With 6,000 other affiliates. They will be listening to keynote speakers like CEO of Future plc. , Executive Director, Business Development + Partnership of. is an important part of staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and making valuable connections,” says. James Burton. , CEO and Founder of. Accelerate...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (the. "Company") appointed. Senior Vice President and Controller of the. Company, effective. March 1, 2023. . In this position,. will serve as. the Company's...
Studies from Apec Climate Center Yield New Data on Risk Management (Climate Risk Management for the Rainfed Rice Yield In Lao Pdr Using Apcc Mme Seasonal Forecasts): Risk Management
-- A new study on Risk Management is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The tailored process-based crop model equipped with seasonal climate forecasts have been a useful tool for managing agricultural risks from climatic variability. In this study, we provided a risk management framework for a rainfed paddy rice field in Savannakhet province of Lao People’s.
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co. , down. $3.08. to. $142.42. . The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin...
National Insurance Crime Bureau: With Kia and Hyundai Thefts Spiking, Insurance Industry Associations Encourage YouTube To Remove 'How To' Videos
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across the United States. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. ,...
Dah Sing Bank and Sun Life Join Forces in 15-Year Exclusive Bancassurance Partnership in Hong Kong
(TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), today announced an exclusive 15-year bancassurance partnership in. , Sun Life will be the exclusive provider of life insurance solutions to. 570,000 retail banking customers to fulfill their savings and protection needs at different life stages. The partnership combines Sun Life's comprehensive and competitive suite of life and health insurance solutions, with Dah Sing's trusted brand, strong franchise, and distribution network of over 40 branches in.
4 Situations Where You Should Consider Life Insurance With No Medical Exam
IQuanti: Many traditional life insurance policies, such as term and whole life insurance, require you to take a medical exam when applying. During this exam, the examiner will ask numerous questions, record your height and weight, take several vitals, and more. The medical exam can extend the application process and...
Advisors share their secrets of success
Partnering with others. Determining the quality of life you want. Solving your client’s biggest problem. Those were among the ideas that three top advisors presented during a National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors webinar on “Transferable Sales Ideas from the Best in the Industry.”. One simple choice...
Researchers from Shandong Normal University Describe Research in Mathematical Modelling and Control (Optimal reinsurance design under the VaR risk measure and asymmetric information): Mathematics – Mathematical Modelling and Control
-- Investigators discuss new findings in mathematical modelling and control. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper analyzes a monopoly reinsurance market in the presence of asymmetric information.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from. Shandong Normal University. :...
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation since March. But at some point, the Fed will have to slow down and lay off rate hikes. The big question is when. Whether it's. Federal Reserve Board. governors or investors on. Wall Street. , they're all living with...
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon has a bold prediction for what Fed will do with interest rates
Henry Daily Herald (McDonough, GA) Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators. isn't one to shy away from bold statements. Dimon has famously called out cryptocurrencies for criticism and in his most recent comments has referred to it as a "pet rock." He's also...
ASPEN GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 12, 2023 , Aspen Group, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an agreement. with an insurance company, the effect of which was to remove the Company's. prohibition from borrowing under. $20 million. of secured revolving indebtedness. (collectively, the "Lines of Credit")....
AP Top Business News at 4:38 p.m. EST
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets. Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector. Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October. Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event. In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance. Bankman-Fried's lawyers say car hit barricade...
