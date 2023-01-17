ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsuranceNewsNet

NIP Group and California Asphalt Pavement Association Collaborate to Offer Members Exclusive Business Insurance Program

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group , a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, today announced the launch of AsphaltPro® in collaboration with the. California Asphalt Pavement Association. (CalAPA). In. California. , asphalt covers about 95% of paved surfaces in the state and has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

How to make retirement – and the world – greener

WORCESTER – Climate change and your retirement savings. Two issues that have nothing in common, right?. As the impacts of global warming become more apparent – whether it's massive snowstorms that buried Buffalo or the weeks of severe flooding that devastated parts of. California. – some market watchers...
WORCESTER, MA
InsuranceNewsNet

Colorado's jump in health care premiums is second-highest in U.S.

Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosPrivate health insurance premiums rose higher in Colorado this year than every state except one, a recent report shows. By the numbers: The average monthly cost between 2022 and 2023 in Colorado for a 40-year-old with a mid-range silver plan soared 19.6% — from $409 to $489 — according to consumer research company…
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Morrisey announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a settlement has been reached between his office and Walgreens for $83 million.The settlement, announced January 18, resolves a lawsuit claiming the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Colorado Option sign-up numbers are in. But the debate over the Jared Polis-backed insurance plan is far from over.

Roughly 35,000 people signed up for a Colorado Option health insurance plan in the program's first year, Gov. announced Tuesday during his State of the State speech. The figure includes approximately 25,000 people who signed up for a Colorado Option plan through the state's Connect for Health Colorado shopping exchange. Another 10,000 people signed up through OmniSalud, a new program offering state-subsidized insurance plans to people who lack immigration documentation and are, thus, not eligible for federal subsidies available on the main Connect for Health portal.
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New relief for Florida hurricane victims

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) United Way Suncoast recently received $869,000 from the United Way of Florida Disaster Fund. to extend assistance for mid- and long-term recovery from Hurricane Ian. The latest support will boost work that has already taken place in the. DeSoto County. and. Myakka City. area. The assistance...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system

A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators employed in schools can earn without…
MONTANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

More states aim to cap insulin costs More states are doing what they can to cap insulin costs

Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In her early 20s, learned the hard lesson of what happens when someone rations life-preserving medication. Hunt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a 4-year-old and has been on insulin since then to help control her blood sugar levels. But while in college and feeling guilty for saddling her parents with high copays for the insulin, she started lowering her prescribed dosage. "It was a little less here, a little less there," she recalled recently.
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

No joke: 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls April 1

As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels officials in the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida will focus its efforts on eliminating 900,000 residents Medicaid officials know no longer qualify for…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts

Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state, causing widespread damage. Hurricane Nicole then hit in November,…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy