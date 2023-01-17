Read full article on original website
NIP Group and California Asphalt Pavement Association Collaborate to Offer Members Exclusive Business Insurance Program
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group , a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, today announced the launch of AsphaltPro® in collaboration with the. California Asphalt Pavement Association. (CalAPA). In. California. , asphalt covers about 95% of paved surfaces in the state and has...
How to make retirement – and the world – greener
WORCESTER – Climate change and your retirement savings. Two issues that have nothing in common, right?. As the impacts of global warming become more apparent – whether it's massive snowstorms that buried Buffalo or the weeks of severe flooding that devastated parts of. California. – some market watchers...
Colorado's jump in health care premiums is second-highest in U.S.
Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosPrivate health insurance premiums rose higher in Colorado this year than every state except one, a recent report shows. By the numbers: The average monthly cost between 2022 and 2023 in Colorado for a 40-year-old with a mid-range silver plan soared 19.6% — from $409 to $489 — according to consumer research company…
Morrisey announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a settlement has been reached between his office and Walgreens for $83 million.The settlement, announced January 18, resolves a lawsuit claiming the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the…
Disbarred California attorney sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for investment fraud
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that DEREK JONES, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced today to five and a half years in prison. JONES ran fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate investment firms and a venture-capital firm, through which he defrauded investors...
New Florida property insurance law leaves little recourse for consumers
Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Dec. 16 that he stated is designed to stabilize Florida's property insurance market, increase competition and strengthen consumer protections, with a goal of reducing the cost of property insurance for consumers. While there is no doubt that the property insurance...
Colorado Option sign-up numbers are in. But the debate over the Jared Polis-backed insurance plan is far from over.
Roughly 35,000 people signed up for a Colorado Option health insurance plan in the program's first year, Gov. announced Tuesday during his State of the State speech. The figure includes approximately 25,000 people who signed up for a Colorado Option plan through the state's Connect for Health Colorado shopping exchange. Another 10,000 people signed up through OmniSalud, a new program offering state-subsidized insurance plans to people who lack immigration documentation and are, thus, not eligible for federal subsidies available on the main Connect for Health portal.
State Health Plan emails show ‘lost confidence’ in Blue Cross NC before big switch [The Charlotte Observer]
Newly released emails show that problems with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina’s claims processing system last year prompted the State Health Plan to put the high-dollar contract out to bid — a move that could end the health insurer’s long tenure handling the work. Last...
Could a local sales tax option help Kentucky cities, counties provide more services? [Lexington Herald-Leader]
Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) There are 38 states across the country where local governments have the power to levy sales taxes apart from what the state imposes. isn’t one of them, but the issue is a priority for groups that represent cities and counties. “Local governments being able to tailor...
New relief for Florida hurricane victims
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) United Way Suncoast recently received $869,000 from the United Way of Florida Disaster Fund. to extend assistance for mid- and long-term recovery from Hurricane Ian. The latest support will boost work that has already taken place in the. DeSoto County. and. Myakka City. area. The assistance...
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators employed in schools can earn without…
More states aim to cap insulin costs More states are doing what they can to cap insulin costs
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In her early 20s, learned the hard lesson of what happens when someone rations life-preserving medication. Hunt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a 4-year-old and has been on insulin since then to help control her blood sugar levels. But while in college and feeling guilty for saddling her parents with high copays for the insulin, she started lowering her prescribed dosage. "It was a little less here, a little less there," she recalled recently.
Medicaid coverage starts slipping away for almost 1 million Floridians in April [Miami Herald]
About 900,000 Floridians, if not more, could lose medical coverage through the state’s Medicaid program beginning. , as the pandemic federal public health emergency comes to a close, state officials said. More than 5.6 million Floridians receive Medicaid, or about a quarter of the state’s population, a large share...
No joke: 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls April 1
As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels officials in the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida will focus its efforts on eliminating 900,000 residents Medicaid officials know no longer qualify for…
DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts
Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state, causing widespread damage. Hurricane Nicole then hit in November,…
Editorial: The GOP's refusal to expand Medicaid hurts all Texans
An estimated 1.7 million uninsured Texans would qualify if the state expands Medicaid. It's the right thing to do. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
