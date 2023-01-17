Read full article on original website
Katherine Reich
2d ago
he wants all the old people to die so that he can bring in the big developers to make their homes condos and airbnbs. when not enough of them died of covid he let the insurance companies absolutely push them out of their homes
Reply
3
MegaDonns
2d ago
DeSatan is not going to do anything to interfere with big pharma profits and their donations to him!
Reply
3
Related
floridapolitics.com
State estimates 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls
'The worst thing we could do is create panic in this process.'. As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps on April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels, officials in the...
Medicaid coverage starts slipping away for almost 1 million Floridians in April [Miami Herald]
About 900,000 Floridians, if not more, could lose medical coverage through the state’s Medicaid program beginning. , as the pandemic federal public health emergency comes to a close, state officials said. More than 5.6 million Floridians receive Medicaid, or about a quarter of the state’s population, a large share...
N.J. expands health care coverage to all children, regardless of immigration status
The change is the newest phase of an initiative intended to provide access to health care to all New Jerseyans under 19 years old. (Courtesy of New Jersey Governor's Office)Another 16,000 children can now get health care coverage regardless of their immigration status, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday at an event highlighting the state’s Jan. 1 expansion of its Medicaid program….
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wmfe.org
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply
About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
Colorado Option sign-up numbers are in. But the debate over the Jared Polis-backed insurance plan is far from over.
Roughly 35,000 people signed up for a Colorado Option health insurance plan in the program's first year, Gov. announced Tuesday during his State of the State speech. The figure includes approximately 25,000 people who signed up for a Colorado Option plan through the state's Connect for Health Colorado shopping exchange. Another 10,000 people signed up through OmniSalud, a new program offering state-subsidized insurance plans to people who lack immigration documentation and are, thus, not eligible for federal subsidies available on the main Connect for Health portal.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
DeSantis wants his ban of COVID vaccine and mask mandates made permanent
His push comes as Florida had the 13th highest death rate in the nation as of January, with 392 deaths per 100,000 people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Overall, more than 84,000 Floridians have died of COVID, the CDC said. Florida also had one of the lowest bivalent booster rates in the country, with less than 10% of the population having…
DeSantis Shocks the Country by Barring State-Run Funds from Investing Freely
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is trying to control how money flows in Florida by forcefully diverting state funds from any liberal-leaning investment.
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says
A new study says Florida has the second highest insurance costs in the country. So, which parts of Florida have the most expensive car insurance costs?
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
WINKNEWS.com
Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills
MIAMI (CBS Miami) Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills. However, in Florida, that won’t be the case. CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state.
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Morrisey announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a settlement has been reached between his office and Walgreens for $83 million.The settlement, announced January 18, resolves a lawsuit claiming the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the…
Outcry Grows After DeSantis Rejects AP African-American Studies Course
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Department of Education has rejected a request from the College Board—which runs the SAT and approves advanced placement (AP) courses for high schools across the country— to approve a high school African-American Studies course in Florida on the grounds that it violates state law, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Daily Beast.Specifically, some on the right are saying the Advanced Placement (AP) program, which is currently undergoing a nationwide pilot, was vetoed because state officials believe it promotes Critical Race Theory, recently banned from schools under the state’s “Stop W.O.K.E.” Act.The brief...
floridapolitics.com
Secretary of State: Florida can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote
Secretary of State Cord Byrd, however, did not give specifics at a House panel meeting. Ever since the Legislature required felons to pay court fees after they’ve completed their sentences, the state has never provided an accessible system to determine their eligibility to vote — and the issue has rankled voting rights groups.
iheart.com
South Florida Leads in Inflation & Deep State Takeaways – Top 3 Takeaways
Mo’ money, but still much more work to do. As in literally if you’re attempting to keep pace with inflation in South Florida. It’s been a minute, or approximately 604,800 of them, give or take – since the average one of us working schlubs wasn’t falling further behind due to the impact ‘Bidenflation in South Florida. Tuesday brought a dose of good news on wage growth, that’s still tempered by the cost of our daily realities. ADP’s PayInsight’s report showed median incomes continued to surge above the national average in Florida, up 7.7% year-over-year most recently, which is especially helpful because median wages are still a bit below the national norm within our state, but... it’s still not at a level keeping up with inflation in South Florida. If you’ve heard about the inflation rate coming down but have been thinking you’re not seeing or feeling it... It’s not your imagination. Whatever the inflation rate has been in any given month during this now fourteen-month bout of especially high inflation, it’s been much higher in South Florida. You can call it the price of paradise premium. While the most recent inflation rate nationally is 6.5%, ours is still far higher than that. In fact, right now, it’s higher than anywhere else... The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro currently sports an inflation rate of 9.9% - which is..
GOP wants answers on COVID fraud
Times Telegram, The (Herkimer, NY) Republican federal lawmakers are investigating the historic wave of COVID-19 pandemic fraud that struck. , raising allegations of Democratic leadership failures and a potential political coverup. The requests for documents and data are focused on billions of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits lost to fraud....
In Florida, a tropical storm can trigger your hurricane insurance deductible
MAITLAND — Hours after Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Sharon Kidd’s neighborhood, the homeowner was surprised to hear an oak tree smash through her attic and bedroom ceiling. “The sun was shining,” Kidd said. “The rain had stopped. We were just sitting there with no power, then the...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 4