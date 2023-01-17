ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Katherine Reich
2d ago

he wants all the old people to die so that he can bring in the big developers to make their homes condos and airbnbs. when not enough of them died of covid he let the insurance companies absolutely push them out of their homes

MegaDonns
2d ago

DeSatan is not going to do anything to interfere with big pharma profits and their donations to him!

InsuranceNewsNet

N.J. expands health care coverage to all children, regardless of immigration status

The change is the newest phase of an initiative intended to provide access to health care to all New Jerseyans under 19 years old. (Courtesy of New Jersey Governor's Office)Another 16,000 children can now get health care coverage regardless of their immigration status, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday at an event highlighting the state’s Jan. 1 expansion of its Medicaid program….
NEW JERSEY STATE
Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply

About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Colorado Option sign-up numbers are in. But the debate over the Jared Polis-backed insurance plan is far from over.

Roughly 35,000 people signed up for a Colorado Option health insurance plan in the program's first year, Gov. announced Tuesday during his State of the State speech. The figure includes approximately 25,000 people who signed up for a Colorado Option plan through the state's Connect for Health Colorado shopping exchange. Another 10,000 people signed up through OmniSalud, a new program offering state-subsidized insurance plans to people who lack immigration documentation and are, thus, not eligible for federal subsidies available on the main Connect for Health portal.
COLORADO STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Morrisey announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a settlement has been reached between his office and Walgreens for $83 million.The settlement, announced January 18, resolves a lawsuit claiming the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Outcry Grows After DeSantis Rejects AP African-American Studies Course

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Department of Education has rejected a request from the College Board—which runs the SAT and approves advanced placement (AP) courses for high schools across the country— to approve a high school African-American Studies course in Florida on the grounds that it violates state law, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Daily Beast.Specifically, some on the right are saying the Advanced Placement (AP) program, which is currently undergoing a nationwide pilot, was vetoed because state officials believe it promotes Critical Race Theory, recently banned from schools under the state’s “Stop W.O.K.E.” Act.The brief...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

South Florida Leads in Inflation & Deep State Takeaways – Top 3 Takeaways

Mo’ money, but still much more work to do. As in literally if you’re attempting to keep pace with inflation in South Florida. It’s been a minute, or approximately 604,800 of them, give or take – since the average one of us working schlubs wasn’t falling further behind due to the impact ‘Bidenflation in South Florida. Tuesday brought a dose of good news on wage growth, that’s still tempered by the cost of our daily realities. ADP’s PayInsight’s report showed median incomes continued to surge above the national average in Florida, up 7.7% year-over-year most recently, which is especially helpful because median wages are still a bit below the national norm within our state, but... it’s still not at a level keeping up with inflation in South Florida. If you’ve heard about the inflation rate coming down but have been thinking you’re not seeing or feeling it... It’s not your imagination. Whatever the inflation rate has been in any given month during this now fourteen-month bout of especially high inflation, it’s been much higher in South Florida. You can call it the price of paradise premium. While the most recent inflation rate nationally is 6.5%, ours is still far higher than that. In fact, right now, it’s higher than anywhere else... The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro currently sports an inflation rate of 9.9% - which is..
InsuranceNewsNet

GOP wants answers on COVID fraud

Times Telegram, The (Herkimer, NY) Republican federal lawmakers are investigating the historic wave of COVID-19 pandemic fraud that struck. , raising allegations of Democratic leadership failures and a potential political coverup. The requests for documents and data are focused on billions of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits lost to fraud....
KENTUCKY STATE
