APCIA Announces 2023 Class Of Emerging Leaders (Feb. 5-7 )
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) announces the 2023 class of Emerging Leaders, representing 144 insurance professionals from across a broad spectrum of the industry. The rising stars are invited to attend the 2023. Emerging Leaders Conference. February 5-7 in. Charleston, South Carolina. ,...
American Academy of Actuaries: P/C Equity & Fairness Committee Comments to DISB
Re: Request for Comment - Draft Data Call on Unintentional Bias in. Property/ Casualty Committee on Equity and Fairness. ("the committee"),/1 I appreciate the opportunity to submit these comments regarding DISB's Request for Comment--Draft. Data Call. on Unintentional Bias in. Automobile Insurance. . As previously indicated in the. Racial Equity...
Hartford Financial Services Group: 2023 Catalyst Award Winners To Be Honored At Annual DEI Conference & Dinner
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) HARTFORD, Connecticut , Jan. 20 -- The Hartford Financial Services Group , a property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds provider, issued the following news release:. The. Hartford. and. UPMC. (the. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. ) are this year's Catalyst Award winners...
Advisors share their secrets of success
Partnering with others. Determining the quality of life you want. Solving your client’s biggest problem. Those were among the ideas that three top advisors presented during a National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors webinar on “Transferable Sales Ideas from the Best in the Industry.”. One simple choice...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
Foreign investment floods into Miami real estate after pandemic dip
Data: Miami Association of Realtors; Table: Axios VisualsInternational investment in Miami's real estate market has spiked over the last year after dipping during the pandemic. Driving the news: Foreign buyers picked up $6.8 billion of South Florida residential real estate between August 2021 and July 2022, according to a new report from the Miami Association of Realtors.That's a…
Patent Issued for Next generation digitized modeling system and methods (USPTO 11544041): Aetna Inc.
-- Aetna Inc. ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11544041, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “In developing new applications for business, there is an increasing complexity in projects that seek to integrate multiple existing applications and/or data sources to generate results. When architects sit down to design a new application, they may take into account overall company strategies, architectural principles, vendor and hosted infrastructure, among other factors. As industries grow and the list of resources available to leverage increase, the job of defining a list of design elements that a project may require will continue to increase in complexity. As such, an organization may be required to streamline a design blueprint quickly and efficiently.
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
Umbrella Insurance Market to Reach $170.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Increase in demand for umbrella insurance as it minimizes business risks and surge in consumer awareness among people drive the growth of the global umbrella insurance market. /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Umbrella Insurance Market by Coverage (Bodily Injury, Property Damage, Personal Liability, Lawsuit), by Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents and Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Others), by End User (Personal, Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global umbrella insurance industry generated.
