Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
Related
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Tavares closes in on 1,000 NHL games inspired by friends
TORONTO -- John Tavares is on schedule to play in his 1,000th NHL game next Sunday when his Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. The veteran center embraces the fact that he's poised to become the 375th player in NHL history to reach that milestone, which is an unofficial badge of honor among players for durability and dedication to the sport.
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Jets
The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Winnipeg Jets only to lose, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. In the first period, the Jets picked the Flyers' apart for three goals on their first six shots. Tallies by Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (4th goal of the season), Kyle Connor (24th) and Mark Scheifele (29th) built a 3-0 lead by the time the game was 8:31 old. A late-period goal off the rush by Ivan Provorov (3rd) on a setup by Owen Tippett narrowed the gap to 3-1 at 18:39.
NHL
BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production
The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
NHL
Gaudreau return with Blue Jackets has Flames ready for emotional night
CALGARY -- Johnny Gaudreau will return to Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets when they play the Calgary Flames on Monday (9:30 pm ET, ESPN+, HULU, SN1, SNW, TVAS, SN NOW). His former teammates are expecting an emotional evening. "I think whether...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness had a special moment after the formal part of the team's morning skate on Saturday. He helped his grandson take some strides on the Canadian Tire Centre ice. "Had him on the ice for...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Kings hold off Blackhawks, end 3-game losing streak
CHICAGO -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kevin Fiala had two assists for the Kings (26-17-6). Pheonix Copley made 18 saves after being pulled in each...
NHL
Caps Fold in Vegas, 6-2
Las Vegas is a town of bad beats, tough nights, poor decisions and unforced errors, and the Caps got in on the action on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Vegas Golden Knights halted their season-long three-game regulation losing streak with a one-sided 6-2 victory over the Caps. The Caps'...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
NHL
Mailbag #50: Erik Cole
Ladies and gentlemen, Erik Cole. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) What is your favorite memory with the Canes, other than winning the Cup? - @OneTrueZach. I can think of a couple of different pockets of time, not just moments, but it's hard to say anything other...
NHL
Islanders and Rangers Host Second Annual Alumni Classic
New York Hockey Legends hit the ice on Sunday afternoon for a charity scrimmage in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,500 at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders capped off Alumni Weekend with an exhibition game against New York Rangers alumni on Sunday afternoon, presented by Northwell Health.
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
NHL
Golden Knights Open Trip with 4-1 Loss in Arizona
Vegas fell in its first visit to Mullett Arena in franchise history. The Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-2) were defeated by the Arizona Coyotes (15-27-5), 4-1, on Sunday night at Mullett Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Arizona opened the scoring early as Dylan Guenther found the back of the net to...
NHL
The Stars are back in Dallas and ready to keep 'the foot on the gas'
The divisional leaders are second in the league in home scoring at 3.95 goals per game. One of the "trap games" that coaches in the NHL have always looked out for is the first home game after a long road trip. "That's real. For sure that's real," Stars coach Pete...
NHL
Preds Rally Past Kings for 5-3 Win
Duchene Scores Twice, Smith Nets First Career NHL Goal as Nashville Wins in Come-From-Behind Fashion. The Nashville Predators scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuse Saros made 31 saves in goal for the Preds, who improved...
Comments / 5