bleedingheartland.com
Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers
One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
KBUR
EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties
Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
Spring In Iowa Is Going To Be Cold And Wet
We are just two months away from the 2023 spring equinox but who's counting?. On Tuesday, as we were watching predictions come out about this week’s storm, I tried to look ahead to see what the spring and summer had in store. While at the time, the Farmers Almanac only had January and February predictions, there was a small sneak peek into what the summer might bring.
kmaland.com
Bird 'hitting the ground running' as Iowa AG
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has had a busy few weeks to kick off her first term as Iowa's Attorney General. Bird became the first Republican to hold the office in over 40 years after defeating Democratic incumbent and long-time officeholder Tom Miller in November's general election and has wasted no time attempting to stick to her campaign promises. Bird tells KMA News she has already joined several other Republican state attorney generals in multiple lawsuits against President Joe Biden's Administration and what she believes is "federal government overreach."
fox42kptm.com
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State
Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […] The post Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Tax Foundation
Iowa Proposal to Rein in Property Taxes Misses the Mark
On the heels of adopting one of the most comprehensive state tax reform packages in years, Iowa lawmakers are back in Des Moines with property tax relief in their sights. But while the issue is worthy of their attention, House File 1 (HF 1) as currently drafted misses the mark.
How much more snow is on the way to southern Iowa this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — After much of Iowa received fairly substantial snow earlier this week, a more minor system is headed to southern parts of the state over the weekend, bringing the chance for more snow. A weather system lifts in from the south through the day Saturday. This will mean increasing cloud cover and […]
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency
Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers highlighted property tax changes as a top goal for […] The post GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Treasurer: Iowa will earn $1.7 million in interest through certificates of deposit
(The Center Square) – Iowa will deposit $72 million in 15 financial institutions across the state that will earn an average rate of return of 4.77%, State Treasurer Roby Smith said Thursday. The six-month certificates of deposit following the Jan. 10 Invest in Iowa online auction. The program offers deposits of State dollars to financial institutions to bring low-cost funds into Iowa communities and maximize the return on investment of Iowa taxpayer dollars, according to a news release. Approved Iowa financial institutions can electronically bid...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
KCCI.com
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Corydon Times-Republican
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
iheart.com
Iowa's National Guard Leader To Retire
(Des Moines, IA) -- The leader of the Iowa National Guard is retiring. General Benjamin Correll is retiring March 1st, 2023. Correll joined the Iowa National Guard in 1989. He's been Adjutant General since 2019. Governor Reynolds announced Correll's retirement during a Veterans ceremony at the capitol today (Wednesday). “Through...
