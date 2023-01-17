Read full article on original website
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
Prisoner Julie Chrisley Could Be Limited To One 15-Minute Phone Call Every Three Months
Julie Chrisley won't be a phone call away in prison. Her children will only get 15 minutes to catch up with the reality star-turned-convicted criminal when she calls them from behind bars — and there's a possibility she could be limited to dailing them once every three months if she misbehaves. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook, which outlines inmates' telephone privileges. Julie checked into the Kentucky prison on Tuesday, where she will serve her 7-year sentence. The "policy specifically allows inmates to make one call every three months," the handbook reads. However, RadarOnline.com...
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Life In Prison: Visiting Hours, Daily Schedules, Meals, and More
Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun serving their respective prison sentences following their bank and tax fraud convictions. “They have both reported to their respective prisons as directed,” the couple’s representative, Alexa Garcia, told In Touch in a January 17, 2023, statement. Keep reading for details on where they are serving their time and how they’ll spend their days in prison.
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Todd & Julie Chrisley Spotted Stocking Up Their Pantry, Take Care Of Chores Before Reporting To Prison
Once a homemaker, always a homemaker. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were spotted taking care of important household errands days before they are scheduled to report to prison after being found guilty of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The infamous Chrisley family began 2023 on a solemn note — which included wrapping up loose ends before starting their combined 19-year prison sentence. In addition to having one last family meal together, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were seen running around town to tick off their chores before reporting to separate facilities on Tuesday. The reality tv husband and wife...
Todd Chrisley Shares Final Message Before Reporting to Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley checked into prison on Tuesday. Before his prison stint began, Todd had one final message for his fans, as PEOPLE noted. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years in prison after being convicted of fraud. On Monday night,...
Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence
In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
Feel Like Chicken Tonight? Convicted Fraudster Julie Chrisley Chowing Down On Bird Steak Sandwiches For First Prison Dinner
Hopefully, Julie Chrisley feels like chicken tonight! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that after checking into the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, the Chrisley Knows Best star's first prison dinner will be a chicken cheese steak sandwich, and that's not all.Officials at FMC Lexington tell RadarOnline.com if Julie can't stomach the prison's meat, she can pick from bean or pasta salad. She can also pair her sandwich or salad with carrots and, of course, prison bread rolls. As this outlet reported, Julie's well-balanced dinner will come only hours after she turned herself in to serve her 7-year sentence. She begged...
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.
‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Couldn’t Answer Easy Iowa Question
Sometimes people can say the most shocking things. Other times, they can be speechless especially on national television game shows. "Jeopardy!" is known to have contestants that are just stumped by the simplest answers. On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik posed this question to Comedian Patton...
Janet Jackson Hit With $238K Lawsuit By Business Managers for ‘Unpaid Services’
It seems like it’s about to be “nasty” for Janet Jackson. According to The Blast, Jackson’s former business managers are accusing her of owing them almost a quarter of a million dollars. The media outlet obtained legal paperwork that states David Weise and Associates, which Jackson...
Rapper Formerly Known As Kanye Remarries Before Ink On His Divorce Papers Dry
The tragic producer was spotted at a restaurant with his new wife
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out as Mom Julie Begins Prison Sentence
On Tuesday, Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons to begin serving a combined 19-year sentence. Both celebrities earned their sentences due to tax evasion and bank fraud. Not long after reporting, however, did Julie Chrisley’s destination change from FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida—two hours from her famous husband—to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. As the imprisoned couple begins to serve their sentences, their daughter Savannah is speaking out about her mom’s ruling.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
