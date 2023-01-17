Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Tavares closes in on 1,000 NHL games inspired by friends
TORONTO -- John Tavares is on schedule to play in his 1,000th NHL game next Sunday when his Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. The veteran center embraces the fact that he's poised to become the 375th player in NHL history to reach that milestone, which is an unofficial badge of honor among players for durability and dedication to the sport.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production
The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Caps Fold in Vegas, 6-2
Las Vegas is a town of bad beats, tough nights, poor decisions and unforced errors, and the Caps got in on the action on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Vegas Golden Knights halted their season-long three-game regulation losing streak with a one-sided 6-2 victory over the Caps. The Caps'...
NHL
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens needed some positivity on Saturday and got just that with an inspired 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. The Habs were dealt some tough news to start the day, announcing during morning skate that Cole Caufield will undergo surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury.
NHL
Bruins' Blue Line Outburst Continues in Win Over Sharks
BOSTON - The Bruins defense corps was wondering how they stacked up. During their morning meeting ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Kraken earlier this month, assistant coach John Gruden told his charges that while their opponent ranked near the top of the league in goals scored by their defensemen, the Bruins were planted squarely in the middle of the pack.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Kings Reign Over Blackhawks 2-1
Chicago fails to extend their win streak to four games after falling to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Sunday night. Despite putting up three strong wins, two of which were on the road, the Blackhawks could not overcome an early 2-0 deficit to the Kings on Sunday night. Los...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Bobrovsky out at least next two games for Panthers; Letang doesn't travel with Penguins to New Jersey. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Wild 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers keep on rolling. Improving to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, the Panthers received some timely goals and top-notch goaltending during a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-20-5, Florida currently sits just two points out...
NHL
Hamilton Lifts Devils over Penguins, 2-1, in Overtime | GAME STORY
Playing at home for the first time in two weeks the Devils pick up the win at home 2-1 off a Dougie Hamilton power play overtime goal. In their return from a nearly two-week road trip, the Devils were back at Prudential Center hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins. In an important...
NHL
Devils defeat Penguins in OT, extend point streak to 7
NEWARK, N.J. -- Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal at 2:07 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center on Sunday. Hamilton won it with a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle off a pass from Jack...
NHL
Avalanche Conclude Road Trip with 2-1 Shootout Win Over Kraken
Colorado topped Seattle 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night and claimed their fifth-straight win. The Colorado Avalanche concluded their three-game road trip with a solid 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Colorado is now 25-17-3 on the season and has won five-straight games.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: EDM @ VAN - 14:33 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review determined Edmonton's Zach Hyman had a significant presence in the crease and impaired Spencer Martin's ability to play his position prior to Hyman's goal. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player establishes a significant position within the goal crease, so as to obstruct the goalkeeper's vision and impair his ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
