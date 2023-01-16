K-State diversity VP asks community how they plan to honor MLK in 2023

The Douglass School, which was a school for Manhattan’s Black students during segregation, is a reminder of what people of color had to endure and also a symbol of their strength, said K-State’s diversity vice president.

Dr. Rana Johnson, Kansas State University’s vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, spoke Monday morning at the Community Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The theme was, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice.”