CNBC
Qatar does not advocate 'forgive and forget' for Russia, foreign minister says after colleague's controversial remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday appeared...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Iran hangs former deputy defense minister, drawing international condemnation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic. WATCH:...
Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Russia says Britain's foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv.
Germany calls for special tribunal against Russia over Ukraine war
THE HAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Former Russian mercenary commander fled to Norway and is willing to give evidence of its worst crimes in Ukraine, lawyer says
Andrey Medvedev is willing to be a whistleblower and will participate in any war-crime investigations into the Wagner Group, his lawyer told Insider.
Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn
VILNIUS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Israel Supreme Court tells Netanyahu he must fire minister
JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to remove a senior minister over a past tax fraud conviction, in a setback for the new right-wing coalition government.
msn.com
Netanyahu government suffers legal defeat as Israeli court bars minister from serving
The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday disqualified an important coalition member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government from serving as a minister. In a 10-1 ruling, the court said Aryeh Deri's appointment as a minister in the new coalition government was "extremely unreasonable." Deri is leader of the Shas party,...
President Joe Biden meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks on Ukraine, trade
President Joe Biden will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday in Washington D.C., with both leaders planning to discuss further support for Ukraine.
defensenews.com
Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf...
Ukraine news – live: Russia sanctions James Cleverly over war as German defence minister resigns
Russia has sanctioned British foreign secretary James Cleverly in a punitive move over the Ukraine war and asked the top official about why he has supported “neo-Nazism” and the Kyiv administration run by Volodymyr Zelensky.“Dear James, you don’t understand. This is for the anti-Russian course and personal sanctions. But you still have to answer for the support of the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazism,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said yesterday.The British official, who will hold diplomatic talks with his US and Canadian counterparts starting today to rally more support for Ukraine, confirmed that he has been targeted by...
Washington Examiner
Ukraine ministers among 18 dead after helicopter crashes near nursery outside Kyiv
Eighteen people are dead, including Ukrainian interior ministry leadership and three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten building in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, and caused an explosion and massive fire, authorities said Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Brovary, a city in Kyiv Oblast in northern Ukraine,...
