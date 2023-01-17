ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum

A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
msn.com

Netanyahu government suffers legal defeat as Israeli court bars minister from serving

The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday disqualified an important coalition member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government from serving as a minister. In a 10-1 ruling, the court said Aryeh Deri's appointment as a minister in the new coalition government was "extremely unreasonable." Deri is leader of the Shas party,...
defensenews.com

Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia sanctions James Cleverly over war as German defence minister resigns

Russia has sanctioned British foreign secretary James Cleverly in a punitive move over the Ukraine war and asked the top official about why he has supported “neo-Nazism” and the Kyiv administration run by Volodymyr Zelensky.“Dear James, you don’t understand. This is for the anti-Russian course and personal sanctions. But you still have to answer for the support of the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazism,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said yesterday.The British official, who will hold diplomatic talks with his US and Canadian counterparts starting today to rally more support for Ukraine, confirmed that he has been targeted by...
Washington Examiner

Ukraine ministers among 18 dead after helicopter crashes near nursery outside Kyiv

Eighteen people are dead, including Ukrainian interior ministry leadership and three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten building in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, and caused an explosion and massive fire, authorities said Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Brovary, a city in Kyiv Oblast in northern Ukraine,...

