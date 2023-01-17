Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Coyote Dodges A Bald Eagle, Only To Get Mauled By A Pack Of Wolf Pack
That’s about as violent as it gets out there. But, that’s nature. Everything needs to eat, even if it’s at the cost of another animal. These animals live in harsh conditions and have to fight for every meal. One of the coolest parts of wolf pack behavior...
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Utah's Great Salt Lake is on the verge of collapse, and could expose millions to arsenic laced dust
Scientists say excessive water use is to blame, with 74% of diverted lakewater being used for unsustainable agricultural practices
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
I love my two dogs and appreciate the companionship that comes with having them around the house. The unconditional love that they have for us is something we don't deserve. Having a pet is a big responsibility and having multiple pets multiplies that responsibility but the payoff is through the roof.
5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters
America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
A mother and her 1-year-old son were mauled to death by a polar bear that had been chasing residents of a small Alaskan village, authorities said.
Bison Headbutts Poor Kid Hanging Out Of The Window Of A Car
We all know that Yellowstone National Park has recently been home to a number of unfortunate bison encounters. We’ve seen two people get gored, and another man get knocked over a railing, it’s become quite common as the number of visitors continue to increase every year. However, it’s...
Move over polar bears, there's another top predator along the Arctic coast
A new study has revealed that certain sea stars rival polar bears as the most prolific predators in coastal Arctic ecosystems.
