Russell Crowe has confirmed that he will not appear in Gladiator 2, which takes place years after the death of his character, Maximus. While Maximus looms large over the movie's story -- the main character is someone who was saved by Maximus as a child -- there are reportedly no plans to find a way to work Maximus (or Crowe) into the narrative itself, he told the Fitzy & Wippa Podcast. Still, it does sound like he is in touch with Ridley Scott and has been kept updated on the progress -- and story -- of the sequel, which recently cast Paul Mescal as its star.

1 DAY AGO