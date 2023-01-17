Polly Pocket is set to make its exclusive free-TV premiere in the U.K. next month on POP. Polly Pocket tells the story of an adventurous 11-year-old girl whose life is flipped upside down when she discovers that her grandma’s locket holds the magic power of shrinking. The series follows Polly as she embraces her pocket-sized powers and finds the upside of shrinking is big fun for her and her best friends.

2 DAYS AGO