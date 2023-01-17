Read full article on original website
Polly Pocket Heads to POP
Polly Pocket is set to make its exclusive free-TV premiere in the U.K. next month on POP. Polly Pocket tells the story of an adventurous 11-year-old girl whose life is flipped upside down when she discovers that her grandma’s locket holds the magic power of shrinking. The series follows Polly as she embraces her pocket-sized powers and finds the upside of shrinking is big fun for her and her best friends.
Cineflix Teams with Anthony Rapp for Surviving Hollywood
Cineflix Productions has partnered with actor and #MeToo activist Anthony Rapp (Rent, A Beautiful Mind, Six Degrees of Separation) to unveil Hollywood’s long history of abuse and injustice in Surviving Hollywood. Rapp will appear on-screen to break down the underbelly of power dynamics, abuse, discrimination, corruption and misogyny that...
SPI International’s Film1 Inks New Movie Deal
SPI International’s pay-TV and on-demand service Film1 has secured a licensing deal with The Searchers for broadcast rights to more than 40 movies. Highlights from the agreement include the film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ masterpiece The Personal History of David Copperfield; the thrillers Copshop and Scream starring Gerard Butler and Jenna Ortega, respectively; the comedy Queenpins with Kristen Bell; and the Academy Award-nominated Spencer about the life of Princess Diana.
BBC Acquires Irish Crime Thriller North Sea Connection
The BBC has picked up the Irish crime drama North Sea Connection, which will debut on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer next month. The six-part series, written by Mark Greig (Marcella, Bulletproof), is a story of complex family dynamics set against a dramatic Irish landscape. The drama was made by...
Yeti Taps BBC Alum
Yeti Television has tapped former BBC producer Simon Greenwood as series and executive producer. At the BBC, Greenwood played a major role in producing the hit series Watchdog and Crimewatch. As a development executive, he won commissions for BBC, ITV, Channel 5 and Channel 4 and recently series produced Nightmare Tenants and Slum Landlords.
Oble Picks Up Swiss Graphic Novels Adaptation The Firebrands
Oble has acquired the distribution rights for The Firebrands (Les Indociles), a five-part adaptation of Camille Rebetez and Pitch Comment’s Swiss graphic novel series of the same name. The drama follows Lulu, Chiara and Joe across the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s in the Swiss countryside as they grow from...
Panel on Program Financing Set for TV Kids Festival
Guru Studio’s Frank Falcone, DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s Carlos Biern, CAKE’s Ed Galton and Big Bad Boo Studios’ Shabnam Rezaei will share their perspectives on financing shows during a panel session taking place during the TV Kids Festival, which is open for registration free of charge. Falcone serves...
Conecta Fiction & Entertainment 2023 Details Unveiled
Details of the seventh edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, taking place from June 26 to 29, have been revealed, including that Mexico and Poland will be the focus countries for the U.S. and Europe, respectively. Patricia Franco, Regional Minister of Economy, Business and Employment of the regional government of...
DARE Pictures & Tondowski Films Form New Strategic Partnership
DARE Pictures and Tondowski Films have formed a new strategic partnership focusing exclusively on a selection of premium documentary productions for the international market. Fatima Shafiq has been hired as head of development (international) to work across and build on the new slate of projects. DARE and Tondowski initially joined forces last year to co-produce the three-part docuseries Crypto Queen.
New Lead Commissioning Editor for BBC’s Storyville
Emma Hindley has been appointed as lead commissioning editor for BBC’s Storyville strand. Hindley has worked in documentaries for 25 years as a film editor, director and executive producer. For the last five years, she has been creative director at Brook Lapping. Hindley will report to Kate Phillips, director...
