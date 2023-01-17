Read full article on original website
Nungesser calls for Gurvich to resign from LAGOP
It ruffled some feathers when the state Republican Party endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor before any other GOP candidates announced their intentions. Lt Governor Billy Nungesser, who’s opted to seek re-election had some harsh words for party leader Louis Gurvich on the Newell Normand’s show on WWL Radio in New Orleans.
Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'
BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
Lanny Keller: If you want to know how to split your own party, ask the leader of Louisiana's GOP
Inept politicians polling at 1%. A congressman with a voracious ego. Insane strategists. And that’s what Louis Gurvich says about Republicans. What will we hear from the chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party when he talks about Democrats in this year’s elections?. Probably, you’ll have to enter your...
‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Tax issues pepper municipal policy agendas
LaPolitics: We saw a tremendous amount of mayoral action on last year’s ballots. It was pretty intense at times. So, what’s the electoral calendar look like this year for mayors and municipalities, and are there any candidate or proposition trends to watch for in 2023?. John Gallagher, executive...
Fourth Republican Joins Race for Louisiana Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - With Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards unable to run for a third term, four Republicans have entered the 2023 race to replace the sitting Democrat. Earlier this week, Louisiana State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his candidacy. Nelson, was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. As a legislator, Nelson is known for his efforts to eliminate the state's income tax and to prioritizing local communities over the capital city for tax-funded projects. Prior to his election as a state rep, Nelson worked for seven years as a State Department Officer and diplomat, protecting American embassies overseas from terrorism and espionage. Below is Nelson's statement on joining the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial race:
Candidates for governor will share their visions for Louisiana’s future at LABI meeting
Republican gubernatorial candidates Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell and State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville are slated to speak at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s 2023 annual meeting on March 2, LABI announced this morning. The keynote for the...
State Rep. Richard Nelson announces candidacy for Louisiana governor
State Rep. Richard Nelson (R-Mandeville) has announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another state lawmaker joins the race for governor. Republican Rep. Richard Nelson from Mandeville made the announcement Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning on Twitter. He said the state has everything going for it but is held back by leaders stuck in the past. Nelson appears to have...
Louisiana legislators skeptical of Donelon’s homeowner insurance fix
Several Louisiana legislators say they are not yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, even if Gov. John Bel Edwards calls them into a special session in early February. “I think the House is skeptical of everything,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner...
With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy
The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace
With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
Facing enrollment plunges, Louisiana universities seek to serve new nontraditional 'customers'
Facing a predicted massive plunge in enrollment numbers in 2026, fueled by a declining birth rate since the Great Recession of 2008, Louisiana higher education leaders are searching for ways to head off the “enrollment cliff." Experts say the economic downturn of 2008 was so financially punishing to people...
Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother
“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my mother, Dora Jean Edwards, has passed away. She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today. She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice. My parents instilled in me from an early age the importance of faith, family, and public service. A devout Catholic, she taught us the values of Matthew 25 and that faith must be accompanied by works. Those lessons have been the basis for every decision I have made as governor.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
There's a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Landry’s ‘protecting minors’ tip line flooded with thousands of spam complaints
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s “Protecting Minors” tip line, set up to field concerns about librarians, teachers and other school and library personnel, has been flooded with thousands of spam complaints. More than 5,500 pages of complaints were released to the Louisiana Illuminator in response to a...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
