Louisiana State

louisianaradionetwork.com

Nungesser calls for Gurvich to resign from LAGOP

It ruffled some feathers when the state Republican Party endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor before any other GOP candidates announced their intentions. Lt Governor Billy Nungesser, who’s opted to seek re-election had some harsh words for party leader Louis Gurvich on the Newell Normand’s show on WWL Radio in New Orleans.
wbrz.com

Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'

BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Tax issues pepper municipal policy agendas

LaPolitics: We saw a tremendous amount of mayoral action on last year’s ballots. It was pretty intense at times. So, what’s the electoral calendar look like this year for mayors and municipalities, and are there any candidate or proposition trends to watch for in 2023?. John Gallagher, executive...
Matt O'Hern

Fourth Republican Joins Race for Louisiana Governor

BATON ROUGE, La. - With Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards unable to run for a third term, four Republicans have entered the 2023 race to replace the sitting Democrat. Earlier this week, Louisiana State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his candidacy. Nelson, was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. As a legislator, Nelson is known for his efforts to eliminate the state's income tax and to prioritizing local communities over the capital city for tax-funded projects. Prior to his election as a state rep, Nelson worked for seven years as a State Department Officer and diplomat, protecting American embassies overseas from terrorism and espionage. Below is Nelson's statement on joining the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial race:
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana legislators skeptical of Donelon’s homeowner insurance fix

Several Louisiana legislators say they are not yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, even if Gov. John Bel Edwards calls them into a special session in early February. “I think the House is skeptical of everything,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner...
theadvocate.com

With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy

The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
theadvocate.com

Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace

With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
WAFB

Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my mother, Dora Jean Edwards, has passed away. She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today. She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice. My parents instilled in me from an early age the importance of faith, family, and public service. A devout Catholic, she taught us the values of Matthew 25 and that faith must be accompanied by works. Those lessons have been the basis for every decision I have made as governor.
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
