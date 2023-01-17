“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my mother, Dora Jean Edwards, has passed away. She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today. She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice. My parents instilled in me from an early age the importance of faith, family, and public service. A devout Catholic, she taught us the values of Matthew 25 and that faith must be accompanied by works. Those lessons have been the basis for every decision I have made as governor.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO