The Blackpool Combat Club, The Jericho Appreciation Society and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark

stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE’s Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony At Raw 30
Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a big one as it will be the 30th anniversary episode of WWE’s flagship show. WWE has confirmed some big names for the event, and it was also announced this week that there will be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT
New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
PWMania
The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up
New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler
On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until ...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
wrestletalk.com
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All
The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
