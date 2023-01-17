ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blackpool Combat Club, The Jericho Appreciation Society and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark

By Marc Middleton
wrestlingheadlines.com
 2 days ago
wrestlingheadlines.com

Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT

New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
PWMania

The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up

New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
FRESNO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
PWMania

Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
stillrealtous.com

Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town

Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler

On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until ...
wrestlinginc.com

JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestletalk.com

Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38

According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
MARYLAND STATE
wrestletalk.com

New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed

The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
ALABAMA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea

The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All

The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
wrestlinginc.com

Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing

Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now

On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW

AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...

