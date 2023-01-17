Read full article on original website
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead. Between 2012...
Backstage News on How WWE Feels About the Women’s Division, Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, More
WWE officials have recently held sets of meetings to discuss plans for the Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”
Maria Kanellis Discusses Backlash She Received For Signing With AEW
Maria Kanellis discussed the backlash she received from WWE fans after signing with AEW. The Kingdom member opened up on this topic during her latest interview with The Ten Count, where she revealed that she and her husband, fellow AEW star Mike Bennett, still have a really great relationship with WWE higher-ups. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H
Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Detroit, according to Fightful Select. – Tag Contender Tourney: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes. – LA Knight match: Adam Pearce. – Tag Contender Tourney: Los...
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15-Year Run With WWE: “I Am Grateful For Them All”
Kofi Kingston comments on being with WWE for 15 years. The New Day member and former world champion took to Instagram to express his gratitude for reaching the milestone, where he also shared a video of his company debut. Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was...
Kota Ibushi Hopes To Have Matchups With These Three WWE Stars
Kota Ibushi is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in today’s industry and has received critical acclaim for his in-ring work over his prestigious career. The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about three opponents from WWE that he wishes he could face, and believe it or not, they are three men he’s already shared the ring with.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Tournament to Kick Off, Contract Signing, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. SmackDown will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens signing their contract for the title match at The Rumble. The tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will also take place.
New WWE SmackDown Match Set for Tonight, Updated Card
A second tournament match has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s SmackDown will se Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. This will be a first round match in the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Backstage Update On The New Day’s Podcast
A new report has surfaced giving an update on Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, better known as the New Day, and what is happening with their podcast. According to Fightful Select, the group hopes to get the podcast up and running again but have hit some roadblocks. Kingston tells the publication that they could do it via Zoom again but there is more magic when they are all together in person. Big E not being on the road due to his injury has also made things difficult.
Backstage Updates on the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE is reportedly working on plans for the inaugural Pitch Black at the Royal Rumble, featuring LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt. The match is presented by Mountain Dew and their Pitch Black flavor. The only thing we know about the Pitch Black match is that there will be no rules...
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Not Cleared for WWE Ring Return When Announced for Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes was reportedly not medically cleared to return to the ring as of earlier this week. As noted, WWE announced during Monday’s RAW that Rhodes will be returning in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. You can click here for backstage news on why WWE announced Rhodes’ return ahead of time.
Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona: ‘He’s Killing It’
In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”. Since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up unexpectedly at his grandparents’ home, Dominik Mysterio has given his persona a new depth. “Prison...
SPOILERS: Results From Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings 1/21/23
Impact Wrestling returned to Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Fightful. – Deonna Purrazzo def. Steph De Lander. – Gisele Shaw attacked Deonna after the match. – Kevin...
WWE SmackDown Results 1/20/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened last week during Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. We’re now live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We see two black SUVs pull into the back parking lot. The Bloodline hops out – Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in one truck, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in the other. Sami and The Usos are fired up, in a good mood tonight. Zayn offers a fist bump to Reigns but he keeps walking past him. Zayn looks a bit concerned as he watches everyone else enter the building.
Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together
Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
Wes Lee Reveals That He Had The Chance To Sign With WWE Years Ago
NXT North American Champion Wes Lee recently joined the Mark Moses Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he could have originally signed with WWE five years ago but the communication wasn’t right at the time. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
