Court Bauer Explains Why He Decided To Leave Twitter, Talks Negativity Of Social Media
MLW CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including an explanation as to why he left social media, specifically Twitter. Check out what Bauer had to say below. On his decision to get off Twitter:. Probably during the summer. I was...
Court Bauer Shares Plan For Growing MLW’s Women’s Division
Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he plans on growing the company’s women’s division, which includes him adding more competitors and titles. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product. The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject. Thinks it is weird that people will...
KC Navarro Talks Exploring Free Agency, Hypes Upcoming Showdown With Buddy Matthews At Warrior Wrestling
KC Navarro is exploring his free agency, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking past Buddy Matthews at tomorrow night’s Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend event. Navarro, who currently holds the Warrior Wrestling title, spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his defense against the House of Black member at tomorrow’s show, as well as what he hopes to achieve with his current free agent status. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kazuchika Okada Thinks A Wrestling World Cup Could Work and Is Willing To Talk To Tony Khan and Triple H To Make It Happen
Kazuchika Okada is interested in a wrestling world cup. The top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with Tokyo Sport. In his chat, The Rainmaker expresses his love of World Cup-type events, and states that he will even reach out to WWE and AEW on his own to try and make one happen for wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has revealed the lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time. You can check that out below:. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)
Tony Khan Has Massive Praise For Sting, Says He’s Given A Huge Boost To AEW, Talks Sting’s Possible Retirement
Tony Khan is as big a Sting fan as anyone. The AEW President spoke about The Icon during his recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, where he threw massive praise towards the former WCW world champion, and discussed when he thinks the Stinger might finally retire from in-ring action. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Ross Says Infamous WWE Angle Was “Bound To Fail”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.
Anthony Bowens Recalls Being Offered WWE Deal Before Signing With AEW
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Anthony Bowens revealed that he attended a WWE tryout in 2015. A few years later, WWE told him they were interested in hiring him for the company in 2018, but he never heard from them. “So I had a tryout with them...
Ricochet Thinks Will Ospreay Will Succeed Anywhere He Goes: “The Sky’s The Future For Him”
Ricochet knows that big things are in store for Will Ospreay. The WWE star spoke about the Aerial Assassin during an interview with Digital Spy, where he praised his former rival, whom he wrestled around the world prior to signing with WWE back in 2017. Check out Ricochet’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Is A More Caring Person Towards Talent Than Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy talked about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE exit. Hardy stated that Stephanie was much more caring than her father Vince McMahon, who recently returned as chairman of the Board.
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
Chavo Guerrero Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale Of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as the executive chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. He is back to explore a potential sale of WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about this. You can...
Sting Says Great Muta Is The Only Japanese Star That Ever Transcended Wrestling In America
The Great Muta will team with Sting & Darby Allin to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, & Naomichi Marufuji this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The match will be part of Muta’s retirement tour. Speaking to Pro Wrestling NOAH, Sting commented on Muta’s retirement. “I have a high opinion...
Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together
Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
Thunder Rosa Plans To Return To AEW Soon But Won’t Be Wrestling Just Yet
Thunder Rosa is ready to get back on the road with AEW. The former women’s champion appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to provide an update on her injury recover, which has kept La Mera Mera out of action since September. After months away she was officially stripped of her championship, with Jamie Hayter now holding the division’s top prize.
Wes Lee Reveals That He Had The Chance To Sign With WWE Years Ago
NXT North American Champion Wes Lee recently joined the Mark Moses Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he could have originally signed with WWE five years ago but the communication wasn’t right at the time. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Crowbar Details The Origins Of His Ring Name
Former ECW/WCW star Crowbar recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his pro wrestling career. During it, he opened up about where his unique ring name first came from. “David Flair was hitting people with a crowbar, so Vince [Russo] wrote it into the story...
