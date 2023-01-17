Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Salute to Service, Theater Tech Day among 27 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – Welcome back to The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our roundup of the best events and activities in happening right here in our small towns. This week, we’ll get you started a little early with some Thursday evening happenings – including an appearance by Nolan Leite at Hill’s Tavern.
fox5ny.com
Would you live here? Historic bank with original vault for sale in Rhode Island
There is a literal bank that was built in the early 1900s for sale in Rhode Island and it’s a fixer-upper’s dream come true. The stunning and historic neoclassical building has been "meticulously" maintained throughout the years, but something is missing; some new tenants, perhaps?. Kira Greene, a...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 19, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. The fishing hasn’t been lock and load, but most anglers are being rewarded for grinding out some time on the rail. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
Firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill in Providence
Attorney General Peter Neronha said the company "made Rhode Island a dumping ground for Massachusetts waste.”
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Valley Breeze
Eat ice cream. Be happy. Cumberland friends from high school share a dream
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Class of 2015 Cumberland High alums Paul Parks III, Victoria Parks and Kendra Walker are spreading their message of “Eat ice cream. Be happy.” at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Homemade Ice Cream. Paul and Victoria Parks are twins and became close friends with...
WPRI
The Rhode Home: New furniture, Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI
NIROPE of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses join The Rhode Show for The Rhode Home. Find out why the Cardi’s are longtime supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. Learn more about this amazing organization and how they are making a difference with local youth. Rhode Show...
WPRI
Eye on RI: make the most of winter!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence
City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
Valley Breeze
ONE Neighborhood Builders approved for 47 affordable units near CF City Hall
CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls. On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning...
EPA to review cleanups at several RI, Mass. sites
The five-year review aims to assess previous remediation efforts of sites on the EPA's National Priority List.
