Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
sciotopost.com
Brian Greeno, 52, of Circleville
Brian Greeno, 52, of Circleville passed away on January 16, 2023. He was born on October 6, 1970 in Circleville to Elmer and Mary Ann (Davidson) Greeno Sr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Brent A. Greeno and two brothers Fred and David Greeno. Brian is survived by his wife Tara Greeno, son Brian Greeno, brother Robert Greeno and two sisters Hazel Kelly Greeno and Kim Payne. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10-12. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
sciotopost.com
Alisha Marie Shamblin, 26, of Circleville
Alisha Marie Shamblin, 26, of Circleville, died January 11, 2023, in Circleville. Born April 9, 1996, in Chillicothe; she was a daughter of Glenda Marie (Hill) and Denver Shamblin, Jr., who precede her in death. Alisha walked through life like she never knew pain, she loved freely and honestly. She...
WHIZ
Former Bishop Rosecrans High School Friends Reconnect After 40 Years!
Zanesville, OH- Two former students of Bishop Rosecrans High School reconnect after forty years!. Kathy Ritchey and MJ Lewis lost touch over the years but found each other in a unique way, by walking. Turns out they were in the same Facebook group, Start Today, which is a part of the Today Show. They were even called to New York to be interviewed on The Today Show to discuss how this all took place. The group means more than just walking for them.
Record-Herald
Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield
This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
WHIZ
Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD
The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
14-year-old wanted in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon
Today’s report along with a previous report can be seen above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve 2022. On Dec. 31, Columbus police discovered the body of Unique Prater with a gunshot wound at […]
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
sciotopost.com
Motorcycle Ohio Course Registration Opens January 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Public Comment for S.R. 138 and Paint Creek Recreational Trail Culvert Replacements
CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on S.R. 138 in Ross County. ROS-SR 138-10.98 (PID: 105103) – It is proposed to replace the culvert...
Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
WLWT 5
Attorney: Pike County suspect George 'Billy' Wagner looks forward to taking case to trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The patriarch of the Pike County murder suspects is now gearing up for his own legal fight. George "Billy" Wagner appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, just weeks after his son was sentenced for murdering eight members of the same family back in 2016. The hearing...
