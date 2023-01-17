Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Kapanen Injured; Petry, Poehling Close
The Pittsburgh Penguins showed one change at their morning skate Friday at PPG Paints Arena, with Danton Heinen taking Kasperi Kapanen’s place on the fourth line. Kapanen was not on the ice, and coach Mike Sullivan said afterward that Kapenen is out week-to-week because of a lower-body injury. The...
NHL
Postgame Report | Cozens nets overtime winner on Ryan Miller Night
Throughout his career, Ryan Miller had a flair for the dramatic and on a night dedicated to him, the Buffalo Sabres delivered an emotional overtime victory. Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into the extra period Thursday to lift the Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank.
NHL
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck selected by fans for 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend. WINNIPEG, January 19, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been selected by the fans to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, which is being hosted by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3-4, 2023.
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
Yardbarker
9 years ago, a line brawl broke out between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks
Friends, growing up a hockey fan in the 1980s and 1990s, I saw quite a few line brawls. Basically any Calgary Flames game against a Smythe Division opponent involved the benches clearing at some point. But hockey’s become more civilized these days, and line brawls are few and far between.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 2:13 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees' call on the ice that the contact between Martin Necas and Marc-Andre Fleury did not constitute goaltender interference. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. All-Star Game. 2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled. Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Panarin among group...
NHL
Ryan Miller to drop puck Saturday afternoon for Youth Hockey Day
1st 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a custom black and red mini stick upon entry. Newly minted Buffalo Sabres Hall of Famer Ryan Miller will drop the puck in a ceremonial faceoff on Saturday before the Sabres' game against the Anaheim Ducks. Tickets are on sale now with limited...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ TOR
Safe to say the Winnipeg Jets got away from their game Tuesday in their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens to kick off their season long five game road trip. Wednesday, Rick Bowness had the team back on the ice for a practice in Toronto hoping to get his team back on track.
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Seattle | NOTEBOOK
SEATTLE, WA - The Devils practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in preparation for tomorrow's game against the Kraken. The game wraps up a five-game road trip in which the Devils have won the first four games. Practice Details:. The Devils used the following workflow at practice:. Palat -...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have true Reverse Retro feel
Feature 1994 big-star design, colors that evoke South Florida for game Feb. 4 in Sunrise. As the adidas team sat down to determine what the jerseys might look like for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, set to be played Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), they realized that the NHL had already helped them with their research.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-18-4) VS BRUINS (34-5-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at UBS Arena to conclude their season-long, five-game homestand. For both teams, it's the first of a back-to-back set. In their first...
NHL
RELEASE: Skinner, Draisaitl join McDavid on Pacific all-star roster
EDMONTON, AB - Connor McDavid has some company headed to South Florida. The final 12 selections for NHL All-Star Weekend were announced Thursday and two of them were Oilers as Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl will join McDavid on Team Pacific. Skinner will form a goaltending tandem with fellow rookie...
NHL
All Down The Line
Going into the 2022-23 season, the Caps knew they'd be without both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson for extended periods of time while the two recovered from offseason surgeries. After a slow start without their two stalwarts - and with other key pieces missing for varying lengths of time, too - the Caps got right with an 11-2-2 December as their two stars edged closer to returning.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Visit Sabres as Zegras Returns to Scene of the Dime
The Ducks will take the ice bright and early Saturday, continuing a six-game road trip and facing off with the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow at Keybank Center. PUCK DROP: 9:30 A.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim visits Buffalo at the halfway point of...
NHL
CBJ assign G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Tarasov, 23, has gone 2-9-1 with a 3.28 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 13 contests with the Blue...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Ducks
Columbus welcomes a California duo for two games in three days at Nationwide Arena. What was supposed to be a three-game homestand was broken up by Tuesday's rescheduled game at Nashville, which means the Jackets are in the midst of another stretch of four games in a week's time. The Blue Jackets move into the California portion of the schedule as Anaheim comes to town ahead of a Saturday home contest against San Jose.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Seek to Quiet the Cannon Tonight in Columbus
The Ducks continue a six-game road trip tonight, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will look to earn its first victory of the trip tonight after back-to-back losses in Pennsylvania earlier...
