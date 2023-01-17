UFC 283 pre-event facts: Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno make history with fourth fight

The UFC returns to Brazil for the first time since March 2020 on Saturday with UFC 283, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and ESPN+.

A championship doubleheader will close out the promotion’s first numbered event of the year. In the main event, Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) will attempt to decide a new light heavyweight champion when they meet for vacant gold.

The co-headliner, meanwhile, will see flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno (20-5-2 MMA, 8-2-2 UFC) meet once again in a historic contest. They will unify 125-pound gold in the fourth octagon meeting between them, which has never happened before in company history.

For more on the numbers behind both title fights, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts for UFC 283.

* * * *

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira

Teixeira, at 42, became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history when he dethroned Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267.

Teixeira competes in his 23rd UFC light heavyweight bout, tied with Ovince Saint Preux for the most appearances in divisional history.

Teixeira is the only fighter in history to hold a five-fight UFC winning streak or longer at age 40 or older.

Teixeira’s 16 victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are second-most in divisional history behind Jon Jones (20).

Teixeira’s 13 stoppage victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are most in divisional history.

Teixeira’s six knockout victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are tied for third-most in divisional history behind Chuck Liddell (nine) and Mauricio Rua (eight).

Teixeira’s seven submission victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are most in divisional history.

Teixeira’s nine fight-night bonuses for UFC light heavyweight fights are most in divisional history.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill

Hill has earned all of his career stoppage victories by knockout.

Hill’s four knockout victories since 2020 in UFC light heavyweight competition are most in the division.

Hill lands 5.81 significant strikes per minute in UFC light heavyweight competition, the third-highest rate in divisional history behind Dustin Jacoby (6.86) and Marcin Prachnio (5.84).

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo is one of four flyweight champions in UFC history. Moreno, Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo also held the title.

Figueiredo is the only two-time UFC flyweight champion.

Figueiredo made the fastest title-fight turnaround in UFC history at 21 days at UFC 255 and UFC 256.

Figueiredo’s 10 victories in UFC flyweight competition are third-most in divisional history behind Demetrious Johnson (13) and Joseph Benavidez (13).

Figueiredo’s seven stoppage victories in UFC flyweight competition are tied with Johnson for most in divisional history.

Figueiredo’s four knockout victories in UFC flyweight competition are tied for second most in divisional history behind Benavidez (five).

Figueiredo’s 11 knockdowns landed in UFC flyweight competition are most in divisional history.

Figueiredo and Moreno combined for 269 significant strikes landed at UFC 256, the single-fight record for a UFC flyweight title bout.

Figueiredo’s three submission victories in UFC flyweight competition are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Johnson (five).

Figueiredo has attempted 18 submissions in UFC flyweight competition, tied with Louis Smolka for most in divisional history.

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno

Moreno is the only champion in UFC history to be born in Mexico.

Moreno and Figueiredo fought to the fourth draw in UFC title fight history at UFC 256.

Moreno and Figueiredo are the only set of fighters in UFC history to fight each other three consecutive times.

Moreno and Figueiredo are the only set of fighters in UFC history to fight each other four times.

Moreno is 4-1-2 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2019.

Moreno’s three submission victories in UFC flyweight competition are tied for third-most in divisional history behind Johnson (five) and Alexandre Pantoja (four).

Moreno’s six fight-night bonuses for UFC flyweight bouts are second-most in divisional history behind Johnson (nine).

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) is 5-2 since he returned to the welterweight division in August 2019. He’s 6-2 when fighting at the weight class.

Neil Magny

Neil Magny

Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) competes in his 28th UFC welterweight bout, the tied with Matt Brown for the most appearances in divisional history.

Magny is one of 11 fighters in history to earn 20 UFC victories.

Magny’s 20 victories in UFC welterweight competition are most in divisional history.

Magny’s total fight time of 5:58:19 in UFC welterweight competition is most in divisional history.

Magny’s 13 decision victories in UFC competition are most in company history.

Magny is the only fighter in modern UFC history to make five or more octagon appearances in consecutive years. He went 4-1 in 2015 after going 5-0 in 2014.

Magny is one of three fighters in UFC history to earn five victories in a calendar year, as he did in 2014. Kevin Holland (2020) and Roger Huerta (2007) also accomplished the feat.

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Lauren Murphy

Lauren Murphy

Lauren Murphy (16-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) is 7-2 since she dropped to the UFC flyweight division in December 2017.

Murphy’s seven victories in UFC women’s flyweight history are tied for fourth-most in divisional history behind Valentina Shevchenko (nine), Katlyn Chookagian (nine) and Gillian Robertson (eight).

Murphy is one of six female fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a knee strike. She accomplished the feat at UFC on ESPN 5.

Murphy defends 76 percent of all opponent takedown attempts in UFC women’s flyweight competition, the second-best rate in divisional history behind Luana Carolina (78.3 percent).

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade (23-9 MMA, 14-7 UFC) competes in her 22nd UFC bout, tied with Angela Hill for the most appearances by any female in company history.

Andrade returns to the UFC women’s flyweight division after a one-fight run at strawweight. She went 2-1 and unsuccessfully challenged for the title during her first stint at 125 pounds.

Andrade is one of 16 fighters in UFC history to earn victories in three weight classes. She’s the only female to accomplish the feat.

Andrade’s 14 UFC victories are second-most by any female in company history behind Amanda Nunes (15).

Andrade’s eight stoppage victories in UFC women’s competition are second most in company history behind Nunes (10).

Andrade is one of 12 fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a slam. She accomplished the feat at UFC 237.

Andrade is one of four in history to win a UFC title fight by knockout stemming from a slam. She accomplished the feat at UFC 237.

Andrade landed 242 total strikes against Claudia Gadelha at UFC Fight Night 117, the single-fight record for a UFC strawweight bout.

Andrade earned the only standing arm-triangle choke submission in UFC history with her finish of Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night 205.

Andrade’s 10 takedowns landed against Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 29 is the single-fight record for a women’s UFC bout.

Andrade’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC strawweight bouts are most in divisional history.

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Paul Craig

Paul Craig

Paul Craig (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5-1 UFC) has earned all 16 of his career victories by stoppage.

Craig’s six submission victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are second-most in divisional history behind Teixeira (seven).

Craig’s four submission victories by triangle choke are the most in UFC history.

Craig’s victory at 4:59 of Round 3 at UFC Fight Night 127 is the latest submission in a three-round UFC fight.

Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker (19-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) has earned 18 of his 19 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished all five of his UFC wins by first-round knockout.

Walker is one of 10 fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a spinning back fist. He accomplished the feat at UFC on ESPN+ 2.

Walker is one of two fighters in UFC history to win a light heavyweight bout by knockout stemming from a flying knee. James Irvin also accomplished the feat.

Walker is one of five fighters in modern UFC history to win a light heavyweight bout by knockout in 15 seconds or less. He accomplished the feat at UFC on ESPN+ 2.

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Mauricio Rua

Mauricio Rua (27-13-1 MMA, 11-11-1 UFC) competes in his 24th UFC light heavyweight bout, the most appearances in divisional history.

Rua’s 23 victories in UFC/PRIDE light-heavyweight competition are the most in combined divisional history.

Rua’s 18 stoppage victories in UFC/PRIDE/WEC/Strikeforce competition are fourth most in combined organizational history behind Mirko Cro Cop (21), Wanderlei Silva (20) and Donald Cerrone (20).

Rua’s 17 knockout victories in UFC/PRIDE light-heavyweight competition are the most in combined divisional history.

Rua’s eight knockout victories in modern UFC light-heavyweight competition are second most in divisional history behind Chuck Liddell (nine).

Rua is the only light heavyweight in UFC history to earn his first six victories with the organization by knockout.

Rua’s 14 knockdowns landed in UFC light-heavyweight competition are tied with Liddell for most in divisional history.

Rua’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC light-heavyweight fights are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Teixeira (nine).

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Gregory Rodrigues

Gregory Rodrigues (13-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) lands 6.19 significant strikes per minute in UFC middleweight competition, the second-best rate in divisional history behind Paulo Costa (6.49).

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Shamil Abdurakhimov

Shamil Abdurakhimov’s (20-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since April 2019.

Jailton Almeida (17-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has earned all 17 of his career victories by stoppage.

Almeida has earned all three of his UFC victories by first-round stoppage.

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney (13-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned all 13 of his career victories by stoppage.

McKinney has earned all three of his UFC victories by first-round stoppage.

McKinney’s seven-second knockout at UFC 263 is tied for the fourth fastest in UFC history. Jorge Masvidal holds the record with a five-second finish.

McKinney’s seven-second knockout at UFC 263 is the fastest in UFC history by a debuting fighter.

McKinney’s seven-second knockout at UFC 263 is the fastest in UFC lightweight history.

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Nicolas Dalby

Nicolas Dalby (20-5-1 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC) is 3-2 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2019.

Dalby has earned all four of his UFC victories by decision.

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

Zarah Fairn

Zarah Fairn (6-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) returns to competition for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020. The 1,057-day layoff is the longest of her nearly 10-year career.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.