Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOswego, NY
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location SoonBryan DijkhuizenOswego, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Related
waynetimes.com
Waterman, Beverly Ann
LYONS: Beverly Ann Waterman aka “Pancake”, age 62, passed away on January 15, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Beverly was born on April 27th, 1960 in Magnolia, Mississippi to Nancy and Marshall Coney. She attended High school at South Pike High school in Magnolia, Mississippi. Beverly moved to New York in 1985 and quickly made this her home. Once her kids were in middle school, she went on to work at the Lyons School District for more than 25 years, winning many employee awards and recognition. For anyone that knew her, they knew she was passionate about working with kids and she was a community mom and touched so many lives She enjoyed attending sporting events and being the loudest proudest person in the building or on the field. It goes without saying that her biggest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.
waynetimes.com
Beckley, Frederick W.
MACEDON: Frederick W. Beckley, 74, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Frederick fought hard and was very brave. Frederick was born on October 25, 1948 in Geneva, New York the son of the late Frederick and Theresa “Loncz” Beckley.
waynetimes.com
Tyler, Marian E.
Newark: Marian E. Tyler, 93, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. All services are private. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Marian was born in Newark, NY on August 9, 1929 the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Lay Davenport. She retired from Sarah Coventry where she worked in the Administrative offices.
waynetimes.com
Finch, Kayla E.
WOLCOTT: Kayla E. Finch, 34, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Sodus, daughter of Gregory Finch and Cynthia Shea. She loved being surrounded by family & friends. She loved nature & being outdoors enjoying the flowers, birds, & sunsets.
waynetimes.com
Bigler, Jan M.
SODUS POINT: Jan M. Bigler, 63, of Sodus Point passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Bradford, PA on March 20, 1959, she was a daughter of the late William Bigler and Dorothy (Smith) Rodemerk. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her beautiful son Michael Kallusch, and stepparents Clare Rodemerk and Beverly Bigler.
waynetimes.com
Patchen, Rosemary
WOLCOTT/WATERTOWN: Rosemary Patchen, 92, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2-4PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., in Newark. A Memorial Service will be held following Calling hours at the funeral home. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Watertown area.
Comments / 0