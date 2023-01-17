ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone

IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...

