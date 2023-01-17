ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University presented 10 awards to its faculty and staff during the spring 2023 University Convocation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The event featured opening remarks by Nicholls State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sue Westbrook and Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune.
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University awarded its Top 10 Grants Winner Awards for Funding Received in 2022, who combined, received over $8 million in grant funding for 2022, at the university’s Spring 2023 Convocation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. “Rigorous academic research and creative scholarship is time-consuming,...
